How old is Parker McCollum's wife? All about Hallie Ray Light as couple is set to welcome their first child together

American country singer Parker McCollum, 31, and wife Hallie Ray Light, 26, announced they are expecting their first child together. The couple shared a joint Instagram post on Wednesday, February 7, where they posed against the sunset. Parker and Hallie shared a kiss while the latter cradled her baby bump. They captioned the photo:

“God’s little blessing. We Iove you so much already, Baby M!”

Parker and Hallie started dating in 2019. They briefly broke up at the end of 2020, which the singer said was for some “goofy reason”. They eventually sorted things out. Parker McCollum told PEOPLE that during his performance at the Grand Ole Opry in February 2021, he realized his life did not feel right without Hallie.

They got engaged in July of that year. The “To Be Loved By You” singer recalled proposing to his now-wife and told the outlet:

“I couldn't wait to ask her to marry me. There was no backup plan and no hesitation. I didn't overthink one thing. I was like, 'It can't get any better than her.' There was no doubt in my mind that I was making the right decision. She saved my life in a way. I don't think I was headed down the right road.”

The couple tied the knot on March 28, 2022, at Tomball’s Boxwood Manor in Texas.

Parker McCollum's wife Hallie Ray Light runs a fashion brand

Hallie Ray Light, born on February 26, 1997, is currently an entrepreneur and businesswoman. She co-founded KiKH, a fashion brand with her sisters Kaylee and Kamri. As per Hallie’s LinkedIn profile, she graduated from Oklahoma State University in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in marketing.

She attended McAlester High School and was a senior captain as well as a four-year varsity cheerleader for the basketball team, McAlester Lady Buffaloes.

Parker McCollum co-wrote the song Handle On You with Monty Criswell during their breakup. The song expressed his desire to make amends with Hallie. The singer even has a song called "Hallie Ray Light", which was released in 2020 and featured on his EP Hollywood Gold.

In a 2021 interview with Bobby Bones, the 31-year-old spoke about the backstory of the song, which he described as "funny". He revealed that he wrote the song even before he and Hallie started dating. A friend of his mentioned her to Parker and encouraged them to meet up. He said:

"I remember being like, ‘Hallie Ray Light has to go on a song.’ Long story short, she ended up coming to a show...it was my first night ever on a tour bus. She did not think a lot of me...but I was writing that song, ‘Hallie Ray Light’ the whole time she was ignoring me."

Parker McCollum added that the two eventually started dating after around nine months, and he made a small yet important change to the song at the time. At the end of the song, he changed the lyrics from "Goodbye Hallie" to "Goodnight Hallie".

Fans of the couple have been speculating for some time now that they could be expecting a baby. The idea came after Parker McCollum abruptly canceled his Texas show in College Station in January. The concert was originally scheduled for August 30 of this year. Fans guessed it would be eight months by August, which could mean that their baby is likely to arrive around the end of summer.

Although the singer's team cited "unforeseen circumstances" as the reason for canceling the show, many guessed it was due to Hallie's pregnancy. Nevertheless, they were overjoyed at the news and flooded the couple's Instagram announcement with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE