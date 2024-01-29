How did Tyler Donnelly die? 3 men arrested on suspicion of murder after teen found stabbed to death in Hanworth Park

Tyler Donnelly, a 19-year-old, was discovered fatally stabbed in Hanworth Park in Feltham at around 7.40 am on Thursday, January 25. The incident led to the arrest of three men on suspicion of murder.

As reported by The Standard, the victim suffered both "stabbing and assault injuries." On Sunday, January 28, the Metropolitan Police arrested three individuals, aged 21, 27, and 32, at different locations in London. They have been taken into custody. The Met Police has issued a statement stating:

"On Sunday, three men, aged 21, 27, and 32, were arrested at different locations in London. They have been taken into custody. A crime scene at the park has now been closed."

According to The Sun, Tyler Donnelly, wearing dark attire, left his residence at approximately 9:10 pm on Wednesday, January 24. Riding his gray bicycle along Elmwood Avenue, he eventually entered the park at some point during the evening.

Police are investigating the death of Tyler Donnelly

Campaigners and the victim's family have renewed their appeal for increased efforts to address London's knife crime epidemic, highlighting a surge in offenses and the tragic murder of Tyler Donnelly on Friday, January 26, 2024, as reported by The Standard.

Police guarding the park (Image via Getty/@Jeff J Mitchell)

The lifeless body of 19-year-old Tyler Donnelly was discovered by joggers in Hanworth Park, Feltham, west London, shortly after 7:40 am on Thursday, bearing signs of a fatal stabbing. Tyler had left his Feltham residence around 9:10 pm on Wednesday evening, riding his bicycle along Elmwood Avenue.

Although he entered the park at some point, Tyler tragically never returned to his family. As per The Standard, regrettably, he became the first teenager to fall victim to murder in London this year.

Police searching evidence of Tyler Donnelly's murder (Image via Getty/@Jeff J Mitchell)

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, leading the homicide investigation, strongly appealed to anyone possessing information about Mr. Donnelly's death to come forward and contact the police. He urged the public:

“If you were in the park and saw something, regardless of the reason you were there, please do get in touch. Our focus is on what happened to Tyler and who was responsible."

Brian continued,

"Similarly, if you were driving through Elmwood Avenue, returning home or out walking, did you notice anything? Did you perhaps see Tyler, who was wearing dark clothing, riding his grey bike or did you see him with anyone?"

He talked with the individuals who were in the park at that time. Additionally, he went from door to door to get information regarding the motive of the murder. During this process, he asked the passerby:

“The H25 bus route goes through Elmwood Avenue. Were you traveling through this area on Wednesday or in the early hours of Thursday? Did you see Tyler Donnelly or anyone matching his description?"

Brian met the victim's family, who were devastated after learning about the death of their beloved son. Brian said:

“Tyler Donnelly’s family and friends are inconsolable after receiving the worst possible news imaginable — our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specialist officers.”

Campaigners emphasized the necessity for significantly greater efforts to dissuade young individuals from carrying knives and to articulate the devastating consequences of such actions clearly.

Additional demands included heightened police interventions to address the issue, a crackdown on illicit knife sales both online and in stores, and increased efforts to rehabilitate individuals carrying blades who become entangled in the criminal justice system.

Individuals possessing information or footage related to this incident are urged to contact the police at 101 or Tweet @MetCC, quoting reference number 1197/25JAN. Those wishing to remain completely anonymous can call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

