NewJeans' Danielle recently received the crown of being the latest brand ambassador for luxury fashion brand, CELINE. The young K-pop idol grabbed the attention of the international brand with her presence and delightful charisma. But this is not her first endorsement as the NewJeans member even serves as a brand ambassador for another luxury brand, Yves Saint Laurent.

On March 26, 2024, she was spotted attending a special party hosted by famous singer Dua Lipa. This party was reportedly hosted in honor of launching a new lipstick line, "YSL LoveShine" by Dua Lipa.

Danielle was invited to a private party before the launch of a new pop-up store of the brand in Paris. Her being invited to such a huge event made fans wonder if something big was coming up with her in brand endorsements.

NewJeans' Danielle attends a YSL Saint Laurent party hosted by Dua Lipa

Since the news of NewJeans' Danielle's anticipated appearance at the YSL Saint Laurent show in Paris became a thing, fans were excited to see what might unfold. NewJeans, the young group that significantly impacted the music community within such a short duration, has had everyone excited about their upcoming projects.

Out of the members, Danielle Marsh received the honor of being a brand ambassador for CELINE on March 22, 2024. Fans became proud of her for securing a huge deal like this one. However, the idol has been a brand ambassador for YSL Saint Laurent for the past year.

As reported, on March 26 and 27, the French fashion house Yves Saint Laurent Beauté is all set to open a pop-up store to unveil the new "YSL Loveshine Factory Lipstick Collection" in Place de la République, Paris. This collection belongs to British international singer Dua Lipa. However, the store's opening party was held a day prior, on March 25.

The brand's Instagram account hinted at Danielle's appearance after they replied to a comment from one of the fans. After learning about the event, one fan commented:

"We wanna see NewJeans Danielle there!!"

To which, Saint Laurent ended up replying unexpectedly with the words:

"keep your eyes wide open."

Fans were thrilled to see glimpses of the idol, which virtually confirmed that she would appear. On the night of March 25, 2024, the young star was seen attending and turned all the eyes of the K-pop community towards her.

As Danielle exited her car, fans lined up to receive her autograph. The idol diligently agreed to sign the autographs with a smile. She wore an elegant, professionally formal black blazer dress with satin collars. Her long hair was all straight, along with high black heels.

Later, what many fans had not seen coming, she was openly seen with dua lipa herself in front of the cameras. Fans became proud that she has achieved a respectable stature and is already getting clicked with international singers. She even clicked a picture with the Polish singer Daria Zawiałow.

NewJeans rising as brand ambassador for international firms

Being a one-year-old group and achieving stardom internationally is a massive mountain for all the group members to climb. All the members are tied with some or the other brands and serve as brand ambassadors at a young age. The collective group comprises ambassadors of brands like Nike and Coca-Cola.

Even one of the fan tweets about Danielle received the attention of the brand again, who commented with two heart emojis in reply to the post. Because of this, fans can't help but anticipate that something is coming up with her and the brand.