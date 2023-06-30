"I don't believe in love anymore": Love Island UK fans devastated after Davide Sanclimenti announces breakup with Ekin-su

Love Island UK couple Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have broken up less than a year after dating. The former took to Instagram on Thursday, June 29, 2023, to announce that he split with his girlfriend and wished her "nothing but the best." The duo were announced as the winners of the show's eighth season, which aired last summer and became quite the fan-favorite.

Love Island UK star Davide announces breakup with Ekin-su (Image via @davidesancli/Instagram)

The Love Island UK couple broke up after 11 months of dating. Davide took to his Instagram stories this Thursday to officially announce that he and Ekin Su had broken up.

"@ekinsuofficial & I are no longer together. “I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best," he wrote.

Fans, however, were heartbroken at their favorite couple splitting up. One tweeted:

ali @bejweles ekin su and davide have broken up i dont believe in love anymore #LoveIsland ekin su and davide have broken up i dont believe in love anymore #LoveIsland

Love Island UK Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu split

Davide Sanclimenti and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu have been fan favorites since they appeared on season 8 of Love Island UK. The duo went on to become winners of the installment and continued dating after the show wrapped filming. They were one of the strongest couples in the series' history, but it all came crashing after Davide announced they'd broken up.

On his Instagram story, the reality star announced that he and Ekin Su had broken up. While he was grateful for the memories they shared on and off the show, he wanted fans to respect the decision. Davide further said:

"I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time, I will continue to support Ekin in anyway possible. - Davide"

His Love Island UK partner Ekin Su is yet to publicly comment on the breakup. However, she posted a picture of spending time with her mother and auntie on her Instagram story on Thursday.

The duo, who shared the £50,000 grand cash prize after receiving the most votes from fans, still have pictures of each other on social media, so it is still unclear what caused the breakup and what terms they are currently on in their dynamic.

Love Island UK fans, however, were left shocked at the turn of events as they noted the duo was spotted together just two days ago at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny, clicking pictures together.

However, the news of the breakup looked inevitable based on Davide's recent confession about troubles in his relationship with Ekin Su. According to US Weekly, he told a news outlet how he would've navigated his relationship while on the reality series.

“Me and Ekin-Su had our struggles due to our public positions and we still have them sometimes. If there’s something that I would change or would have done differently (with Ekin-Su in the villa), maybe I would have taken things a bit more slowly,” he said.

However, the star assured the outlet that he was working things out with his Love Island UK partner.

"The best thing about dating Ekin Su is that we understand each other... not just because we are literally the same person... She is my copy-paste," he shared.

Love Island UK fans react to David and Ekin Su's breakup

After fans saw Davide's Instagram story, they were devastated to learn that the couple were no longer together. The duo developed a strong relationship on the show despite their differences early on to become a fan-favorite. However, fans didn't shy away from expressing their disappointment with their split.

Ekin Sungbalaja @ire__ola EKIN SU AND DAVIDE BROKE UP THIS IS MY 9/11 EKIN SU AND DAVIDE BROKE UP THIS IS MY 9/11 https://t.co/rz1Q1lKbvZ

sai @meteoras ekin su and davide have split up, love isn't real ekin su and davide have split up, love isn't real https://t.co/XdBI8bStGf

Some fans continued to be emotional about the breakup.

Ruby Naldrett @rubynaldrett i can’t believe ekin su and davide have split up i can’t believe ekin su and davide have split up https://t.co/dAZLpDokt2

R🇪🇷🇳🇬 @Rihanatsona



And I was just saying Awwwn to their pictures yesterday then I saw under the comments about him cheating. Men<<<<

#LoveIsland Guyssss… Davide and Ekinsu have broken upAnd I was just saying Awwwn to their pictures yesterday then I saw under the comments about him cheating. Men<<<< Guyssss… Davide and Ekinsu have broken up💔💔💔And I was just saying Awwwn to their pictures yesterday then I saw under the comments about him cheating. Men<<<< #LoveIsland https://t.co/0joWfTWX32

Florence Quinn @FAntQuinn1 #LoveIsland Can barely watch love island I’m too devastated about davide and ekinsu Can barely watch love island I’m too devastated about davide and ekinsu 😭😭😭 #LoveIsland https://t.co/5pfi0SEGbw

Little Miss sunshine @sunbabe08 nooooooooo not Davide and Ekin su #loveIsland WHAT WHAT WHATnooooooooo not Davide and Ekin su WHAT WHAT WHAT 😱😱😱😱 nooooooooo not Davide and Ekin su 😭😭😭😭😭😭 #loveIsland https://t.co/6HbH5SwLN1

Han❤️‍🔥 @hannLFC what is going on Wait and now davide and ekin su have splitwhat is going on #LoveIsland Wait and now davide and ekin su have split😭😭😭 what is going on #LoveIsland

Over the years, Love Island UK has seen many individuals find love and everlasting partners, but it has also seen many other couples break up over impending issues. Although Davide and Ekin Su's relationship failed the test of time, fellow couples from season 8 - Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page, and Dami Hope and Indiyah Polack - are still going strong.

Poll : 0 votes