"I should have done something": Michael Jackson's ex-wife Debbie Rowe makes startling revelations ahead of King of Pop's documentary

Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife, feels that she is complicit in the death of King of Pop. Rowe will be seen in the upcoming TMZ special, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, which will air on FOX on Tuesday, September 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

In an interview with TMZ, Rowe said:

"I should have done something and I didn't."

TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson questions the conviction of Conrad Murray for administering drugs to the pop star that eventually led to an overdose and his death on June 25, 2009.

Rowe, who worked as an assistant to dermatologist Arnold Klein back then, said in the special:

"There is a number of people that died from addictions and in some way I was part of it."

Who is Debbie Rowe, and what did she reveal about Michael Jackson's death?

Debbie Rowe is an American nurse who married Jackson in 1996. The ceremony was clandestine and held in Sydney, Australia. Rowe is also the surrogate mother to Jackson's eldest two kids, Prince and Paris Jackson.

She was an assistant to the late dermatologist Arnold Klein, and met Jackson through him. Rowe served as Jackson's nurse while Klein treated him for a skin condition, according to The Daily Mail. Klein was a renowned name in the celebrity circuit, even treating the likes of Elizabeth taylor. He died in 2015.

What did Debbie Rowe reveal about Michael Jackson's death?

Jackson died of a cardiac arrest caused due to a drug overdose in June 2009. Murray, who was Jackson's physician at the time, was brought under questioning after he admitted to having given the late pop-star doses of propofol for sleep. It is a sedative that anaesthesiologists have since confirmed is not used in the treatment of insomnia.

Murray was charged with negligence and was convicted of involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to four years in prison. Ultimately, Murray served two years in prison. His medical licenses were also canceled.

In the special, Rowe revealed that Klein would give Jackson strong painkillers and wrinkle filler drugs like Botox and Restylane. In the documentary special, she said:

"I was basically as bad as him [Klein] and I am so sorry I participated in it."

This is not the first time that Rowe has pointed a finger at her former employer. In 2013, during a civil trial over Jackson's death, Rowe alleged that Klein would feed Jackson's drug habit.

More information to be revealed in TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson

The special will feature exclusive interviews with Conrad Murray, Rowe, Investigator Orlando Martinez of the Los Angeles Police Department, Jackson's former head of security, and more.

Jackson's head of security divulged details of one such incident that corroborated Rowe's claims. He said that upon Jackson's insistence, he had brought Klein to the singer's home, Neverland.

He added:

I went back downstairs, and we weren't gone any more than four minutes, at the most, and by the time I got back up, Michael was so out of it. He was almost a zombie. He's [Klein] is disgusting to me.

Investigator Martinez, who arrested Murray in 2009, said:

"We knew that there were multiple doctors doing what Dr. Murray had done, and that they had done it over the course of years."

He added:

I really do believe that this death was inevitable. Michael was going to get what he wanted. And if you said no, he would find somebody who would do it for him. There's a lot of folks who are to blame that have never had a reckoning for his death.

TMZ Executive Producer Harvey Levin said that Murray was highlighted because he was "late to the game."

In a footage from the special, Murray called Jackson a drug addict, and added:

"And he was a master at manipulation, because I was manipulated by Michael."

Murray also denied feeding Michael Jackson's addiction.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Prem Deshpande