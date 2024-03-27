"I got the chance to see some things": Usher interview on living with Diddy at 13 resurfaces post-raid

A video of Usher recounting his experience of living with Sean “Diddy” Combs resurfaced online following the federal raid at the music mogul’s properties. Homeland Security Investigators and other local law enforcement officials searched the Bad Boy Records founder’s Los Angeles and Miami residences on Monday. According to reports, the raid was executed complying with the ongoing s*xual assault lawsuits against Sean Combs.

Soon after, a short clip from The Howard Stern Show featuring Usher started making rounds on social media. In the interview from 2016, the DJ Got Us Fallin' In Love hitmaker shared that he lived with Sean Combs for a year. Usher said:

"In the 90s. Do you understand what that's like?"

Howard Stern asked him if the music producer’s house was filled with women and raunchy activities involving several individuals, Usher insisted:

“Nah, not really. I mean, it was curious. I got the chance to see some things.”

Expand Tweet

Usher spent a year at Diddy's house when he was 13

Dallas-born Usher was invited to live at Diddy’s New York residence when he was just 13. The former Epic Records CEO, L.A. Reid suggested he join what was dubbed the “Puffy Flavour Camp”. Usher was sent there to closely witness and experience how life would be in the Hollywood music industry and to shape himself as an artist.

During his stay at Diddy’s NY mansion, a young Usher met other musicians including The Notorious B.I.G., Lil’ Kim, and Craig Mack. All of the artists were much older than the Hey Daddy singer. Upon revealing that he saw certain “curious things”, Howard Stern asked Usher:

“But you were 13, what would you see?”

Expand Tweet

The singer responded:

“I went there to see the lifestyle. And I saw it. I don't know if I could indulge and understand really what I was even looking it. It was pretty wild."

Co-host Robin Quivers asked the singer if any woman approached him during those times. Usher responded playfully to it saying that he only saw some things at Diddy's place that triggered his curiosity. However, he was unable to understand the entirety of it.

He was further asked if his parents were alright with the lifestyle he was experiencing. Usher revealed that his parents were unaware of whatever transpired at the music executive’s place. Stern went on to ask:

“You’re a dad now, would you ever send your kid to Puffy Flavor Camp?”

Usher, who was a father of two sons at the time, answered with an assertion:

“Hell no.”

Expand Tweet

The eight-year-old interview raised some eyebrows after Diddy’s properties were searched reportedly as a part of a s*x-trafficking investigation. Allegations against the 54-year-old rapper began to emerge after his former girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit in November of last year.

Diddy has been accused of multiple instances of s*xual misconduct by several individuals over the last few months. However, it is not yet confirmed if the music mogul was the sole target of Monday's property raid.