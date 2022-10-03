"I'm practising how to express myself a lot these days": NewJeans' Haerin talks about her evolution, her dreams and more

ADOR Entertainment's hit new girl-group NewJeans recently shot a Halloween themed pictorial with fashion magazine GQ Korea. The pictorial also included an interview with the members in which they shared their experiences since debut, how they have changed in the past few months and and what they have been up to recently.

Haerin, the second youngest member of the group, often known to be the group's introvert, specifically addressed her nature and how being a singer in a girl-group fast rising in popularity was changing her as a person.

NewJeans' Haerin spoke about how she has a general tendency to be quiet when in the group and takes the time to listen intently to what others say in order to try and feel the emotions of the speaker even when she hasn't been in the same situations herself. She acknowledged how important it was for her to empathize with people around her and make the most of the conversations she involved herself in.

"I like to listen to other people’s stories. I tend to focus on listening so I can sympathize with them and through that I can also feel emotions that I haven’t felt before. Naturally. I think there are many things that I want to feel."

Being more inclined to be the listener, Haerin has also faced difficulties in expressing her own thoughts and emotions, and lately she has been trying her best to improve herself in that field.

"I think I am practicing how to express a lot of myself these days. Although I have a lot of thoughts and feelings inside of me, it’s difficult for me to express it outwards on stage so that others can feel it too. I’m still inexperienced, but I’m trying to figure it out."

Haerin spilled on how far she has come since her debut as NewJeans and how much she idolized artists who could simply put all their emotions into their songs and she could feel them all through them. When asked if she dreamt of who she is now, she said:

"Yes! Even now, sometimes I believe it, sometimes I don’t. Hmm…I can’t think of a specific moment, but I was fascinated that I could feel a certain kind of emotion from someone I didn’t know at all through listening to someone singing.

She further added:

"I remember that singer, that person, sang a song that they wrote themselves. And so I still think, ‘Is that why I felt that way more?’. I thought it was really cool to be able to convey emotions through songs."

Haerin also said that she responds to the emotion of fun very quickly. Haerin also mentioned how she chose to take the path of being a musician to learn the art of expressing her feelings to people and try to bring joy to those who hear her work.

"Fun! Just as how I have always received it, I have always wanted to make people feel happy. It is the most important and I get very excited when I do it well."

۟ @newjiram HAERIN FOR GQ EVERYBODY HAERIN FOR GQ EVERYBODY https://t.co/q526IvI88s

Fans love NewJeans' Haerin and can't stop talking about how relatable her introverted persona is

NewJeans member Haerin has stolen attention right from her debut songs for her talent, her unique cat-like visuals and most importantly her silent and introverted personality.

NewJeans as a group has been together for hardly two years and it is understandable that members are still getting to know each other. It is in these moments of member interactions that Haerin's shy persona comes out. For the introverted fans out there, she is the relatable hero who reflects the calm and chaotic energy of the lot.

ً i have exams @lovstruq love how haerin is a textbook introvert reserved to herself most of the time but occasionally allows her intrusive thoughts to win love how haerin is a textbook introvert reserved to herself most of the time but occasionally allows her intrusive thoughts to win 😭

🥨 @NEWJE4NS haerin such an introvert haerin such an introvert https://t.co/SCIksLVQDE

natii⁵ @retrokki haerin was ready to run away from the stage, she’s definitely the introvert from the grp haerin was ready to run away from the stage, she’s definitely the introvert from the grp https://t.co/cvcONQXiKM

nine 🐰 @newjprint Haerin is an introvert but she gets these random spurts of goofiness some times, she's so funny without realizing Haerin is an introvert but she gets these random spurts of goofiness some times, she's so funny without realizing 😭

𝓬𝓱𝓮𝓮𝓶🐸🌻🐣🐻🐰 @cheemdatokki

cause same Haerin being an introvert checkedcause same Haerin being an introvert checked✅cause same https://t.co/EyOkIToolC

뿅 @haniphams you could clearly see here who’s the extroverts (dani hanni hyein) 🥹 haerin your friendly neighborhood default introvert..you could clearly see here who’s the extroverts (dani hanni hyein) 🥹 haerin your friendly neighborhood default introvert.. 😭 you could clearly see here who’s the extroverts (dani hanni hyein) 🥹

' @yeonather introvert haerin and soobin with extroverted newjeans and beomgyu introvert haerin and soobin with extroverted newjeans and beomgyu https://t.co/A1A2F5EcUA

elì @newjicons 🎀 @sejns22 + “haerin unnie’s quirky and somewhat strange actions, which she only shows once you get really close” + “haerin unnie’s quirky and somewhat strange actions, which she only shows once you get really close” so what I get from this is haerin is an introvert for sure twitter.com/sejns22/status… so what I get from this is haerin is an introvert for sure twitter.com/sejns22/status…

ؘ @iHugPuyo oh haerin introvert :( bestie oh haerin introvert :( bestie

🔰𝚁𝙾𝚂𝚈🔰 @rozer_fx Haerin the introvert unbothered queen I see... 코코 @coluvx4 아 개웃겨 아 개웃겨 https://t.co/5FsKooxqmE Why is it so relatableHaerin the introvert unbothered queen I see... twitter.com/coluvx4/status… Why is it so relatable 😭😭😭 Haerin the introvert unbothered queen I see... twitter.com/coluvx4/status…

Hazel * 144th RAK @minjiaddicted Funny she has to rethink about her tmi for about 3 minutes when minji asked her. And hanni even said haerin needs time Haerin is totally introvertFunny she has to rethink about her tmi for about 3 minutes when minji asked her. And hanni even said haerin needs time Haerin is totally introvert 😭 Funny she has to rethink about her tmi for about 3 minutes when minji asked her. And hanni even said haerin needs time 😂

⭑ @minjigirls haerin my introvert sister 🥹 haerin my introvert sister 🥹

NewJeans is under a sub-label of Hybe

NewJeans is a group under ADOR, a subsidiary of the Hybe Corporation. The group debuted in 2022 with their hit single Attention. The group released three other tracks as part of their first EP, Hype Boy, Cookie and Hurt.

The CEO of the group is Min Hee-jin who was previously a creative director under SM Entertainment and was responsible for the filming of some of their hit concepts like f(X)' Pink Tape etc.

The new girl-group debuted without any introduction, but their songs and unique marketing strategy, along with their aggressive usage of Y2K aesthetics, have made them a hit amongst fans.

