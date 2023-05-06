“I’m really scared”: xikers’ Junghoon to undergo surgery for serious knee injury, fans extremely concerned about the rookie idol

KQ Entertainment’s rookie artist, xikers’ Junghoon, has halted his activities temporarily to undergo a knee surgery. On April 6, the agency gave fans an update about his health, leaving many concerned. The 17-year-old debuted with the group nearly a month ago on March 30, 2023, after months of public appearance and teasers with their first mini album HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing.

As per the agency, xikers’ Junghoon suffered a cruciate ligament rupture. It is one of the most common knee injuries which limits the movement of the joint. The ligament can tear due to “a sudden pivoting or cutting maneuver,” notes the John Hopkins website.

junghoons #1 stan ★ @y2kjhoon im really scared for junghoon.. having a ligament injury can take abt 6+ months to heal if u have surgery (my aunt had one). i hope kq takes care of him well and also uses this as a learning ability so they refrain from possibly overworking their idols im really scared for junghoon.. having a ligament injury can take abt 6+ months to heal if u have surgery (my aunt had one). i hope kq takes care of him well and also uses this as a learning ability so they refrain from possibly overworking their idols

The Tricky House singers’ one distinguishing factor is their intense choreography - which is what fans believe may have caused the injury. Considering xikers’ Junghoon debuted with the group only a month ago, fans became emotional and grew concerned for his mental health.

KQ Entertainment releases notice about xikers’ Junghoon’s hiatus due to knee surgery

In a statement on April 6, 2023, KQ Entertainment informed fans about the injury and hiatus of xikers’ Junghoon. They mentioned that the 17-year-old idol was suffering knee pain a day ago. After a thorough examination, it was revealed that he had a torn cruciate ligament.

A torn cruciate ligament is also called ACL injury, anterior cruciate ligament injury. As per John Hopkins Medicine website, the knee is held together and works smoothly with the help of four ligaments. These ligaments help in controlling joint movement and hold the bone together.

Some of its symptoms are immediate swelling in the knee, instability in movements, and inability to bear any weight on the leg. These injuries usually occur to sportspeople, especially those who play basketball, soccer, or football.

The English translation of the agency’s notice, via Soompi, is as follows:

“Yesterday, Junghoon began experiencing knee pain and visited a specialist [at a] medical institution for a detailed examination. The results of the examination revealed a torn cruciate ligament, which requires surgery. We are currently working to schedule the surgery as soon as possible.

In addition, the medical staff has recommended that he undergo a period of rehabilitation therapy after the surgery. As a result, Junghoon will temporarily suspend his activities and focus on treatment and rehabilitation to ensure a faster recovery.

We will provide updates on Junghoon’s return in the future and apologize for any concern we may have caused to the fans. As Junghoon’s recovery and health is our priority, we will do our best to ensure a speedy recovery and a safe return to his regular schedule. Thank you.”

Fans get emotional as they wish speedy recovery to xikers’ Junghoon

fai εїз @ymineun :(( Junghoon just debuted and now has to go on hiatus for 6 months because of his knee injury:(( Junghoon just debuted and now has to go on hiatus for 6 months because of his knee injury 💔💔💔 :(( https://t.co/Ro5OEI5NFw

Fans’ reactions were all over the place after the agency announced xikers’ Junghoon’s hiatus. While some sent him wishes and supportive messages, others couldn’t help but talk about the serious injury.

Conversations floated on Twitter ranging from personal experiences of to some saying that recovery for the same may take anywhere from six months to over a year.

Amidst all the chatter, fans wondered what the future might hold for the 17-year-old idol. One netizen even mentioned DKZ’s Wondae, who left the group after his shoulder ligament rupture after seven months of hiatus.

Many also were devastated as he would not be able to participate in upcoming debut promotions.

ren⁸ 🍀 #standbykyoungyoon @Bebi__Munik twitter.com/xikers_officia… xikers(싸이커스) @xikers_official ] xikers(싸이커스) 멤버 정훈 향후 활동 관련 안내

⠀

bit.ly/428p8s8

⠀

#xikers #싸이커스 ] xikers(싸이커스) 멤버 정훈 향후 활동 관련 안내 [📢] xikers(싸이커스) 멤버 정훈 향후 활동 관련 안내 ⠀bit.ly/428p8s8 ⠀#xikers #싸이커스 ruptured ligaments truly give me war flashbacks cause Wondae ruptured his shoulder ligament and became unable to continue in DKZ and left after 7 months of hiatus since he still needed steady rehabilitation and still hasn't shown up again in almost 2 yrs. So good luck Junghoon ruptured ligaments truly give me war flashbacks cause Wondae ruptured his shoulder ligament and became unable to continue in DKZ and left after 7 months of hiatus since he still needed steady rehabilitation and still hasn't shown up again in almost 2 yrs. So good luck Junghoon 😔 twitter.com/xikers_officia…

ivana luvs zb1 ♡ @joongsfaith wtf do you mean junghoon’s gonna be on hiatus for 6 months - 1 year … oh my baby wtf do you mean junghoon’s gonna be on hiatus for 6 months - 1 year … oh my baby

fai εїз @ymineun "Junghoon won't be there for their first comeback" "Junghoon hiatus for 6 months" "Rockstar promotion without Junghoon"



STFU. "Junghoon won't be there for their first comeback" "Junghoon hiatus for 6 months" "Rockstar promotion without Junghoon"STFU. https://t.co/ZGa0TmE0yo

𝘮𝘰𝘦 🦴 @jhpocs It makes me SICK to my stomach that Junghoon has to go on hiatus due to an injury, A KNEE INJURY! It makes me SICK to my stomach that Junghoon has to go on hiatus due to an injury, A KNEE INJURY!

🍒 kiran✘⁷ 🥢| TAKE OFF ✈ @kimseokjoonie god junghoon already needing surgery, xikers just debuted...poor boy :// god junghoon already needing surgery, xikers just debuted...poor boy ://

ryan @98zbff xikers(싸이커스) @xikers_official ] xikers(싸이커스) 멤버 정훈 향후 활동 관련 안내

⠀

bit.ly/428p8s8

⠀

#xikers #싸이커스 ] xikers(싸이커스) 멤버 정훈 향후 활동 관련 안내 [📢] xikers(싸이커스) 멤버 정훈 향후 활동 관련 안내 ⠀bit.ly/428p8s8 ⠀#xikers #싸이커스 i hope the surgery goes well and he recovers well :(( my junghoon twitter.com/xikers_officia… i hope the surgery goes well and he recovers well :(( my junghoon twitter.com/xikers_officia…

🕊️ @theosdarling I hope junghoon surgery goes well and recovers ! Take your time coming back ! 🤍 I hope junghoon surgery goes well and recovers ! Take your time coming back ! 🤍

sel @hotteoktopaz kq seriously needs to stop over working their artists like woo is missing out a concert because of an injury, junghoon will undergo a surgery again due to injury, these things shouldnt have happened to realize that they are overworked kq seriously needs to stop over working their artists like woo is missing out a concert because of an injury, junghoon will undergo a surgery again due to injury, these things shouldnt have happened to realize that they are overworked

lillie🥬 SAW CHENLE @bubble_ncteaa junghoon has an ACL injury… wishing him a easy recovery post surgery 🫶🏼 junghoon has an ACL injury… wishing him a easy recovery post surgery 🫶🏼 https://t.co/Nc24Xe9Ujn

Ari 🌻 @ari_tco like that's my son and i'm going to miss him a lot!! maybe once he's out of the "walking again" stage of surgery recovery he can appear on low key content it's really hitting how long junghoon is going to have to sit out for the knee surgerylike that's my son and i'm going to miss him a lot!! maybe once he's out of the "walking again" stage of surgery recovery he can appear on low key content it's really hitting how long junghoon is going to have to sit out for the knee surgery 😭 like that's my son and i'm going to miss him a lot!! maybe once he's out of the "walking again" stage of surgery recovery he can appear on low key content 🙏

jo @xiikerz i've never felt this attached to a rookie group this fast before. they mean a lot to me already and junghoon is my second bias i'm so sad... they just debuted and he already has to go through surgery i feel so bad for him :( i just hope he's ok and recovers well my son i've never felt this attached to a rookie group this fast before. they mean a lot to me already and junghoon is my second bias i'm so sad... they just debuted and he already has to go through surgery i feel so bad for him :( i just hope he's ok and recovers well my son

Meanwhile, xikers finished their music show promotions scheduled on April 7 at the Inkigayo stage. The group will meet fans next on The Dance Day Live 2023 (May 11-12) and KCON Japan 2023 (May 13-14).

Poll : 0 votes