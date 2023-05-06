“I’m really scared”: xikers’ Junghoon to undergo surgery for serious knee injury, fans extremely concerned about the rookie idol

KQ Entertainment’s rookie artist, xikers’ Junghoon, has halted his activities temporarily to undergo a knee surgery. On April 6, the agency gave fans an update about his health, leaving many concerned. The 17-year-old debuted with the group nearly a month ago on March 30, 2023, after months of public appearance and teasers with their first mini album HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing.
As per the agency, xikers’ Junghoon suffered a cruciate ligament rupture. It is one of the most common knee injuries which limits the movement of the joint. The ligament can tear due to “a sudden pivoting or cutting maneuver,” notes the John Hopkins website.
The Tricky House singers’ one distinguishing factor is their intense choreography - which is what fans believe may have caused the injury. Considering xikers’ Junghoon debuted with the group only a month ago, fans became emotional and grew concerned for his mental health.
KQ Entertainment releases notice about xikers’ Junghoon’s hiatus due to knee surgery
In a statement on April 6, 2023, KQ Entertainment informed fans about the injury and hiatus of xikers’ Junghoon. They mentioned that the 17-year-old idol was suffering knee pain a day ago. After a thorough examination, it was revealed that he had a torn cruciate ligament.
A torn cruciate ligament is also called ACL injury, anterior cruciate ligament injury. As per John Hopkins Medicine website, the knee is held together and works smoothly with the help of four ligaments. These ligaments help in controlling joint movement and hold the bone together.
Some of its symptoms are immediate swelling in the knee, instability in movements, and inability to bear any weight on the leg. These injuries usually occur to sportspeople, especially those who play basketball, soccer, or football.
The English translation of the agency’s notice, via Soompi, is as follows:
“Yesterday, Junghoon began experiencing knee pain and visited a specialist [at a] medical institution for a detailed examination. The results of the examination revealed a torn cruciate ligament, which requires surgery. We are currently working to schedule the surgery as soon as possible.
In addition, the medical staff has recommended that he undergo a period of rehabilitation therapy after the surgery. As a result, Junghoon will temporarily suspend his activities and focus on treatment and rehabilitation to ensure a faster recovery.
We will provide updates on Junghoon’s return in the future and apologize for any concern we may have caused to the fans. As Junghoon’s recovery and health is our priority, we will do our best to ensure a speedy recovery and a safe return to his regular schedule. Thank you.”
Fans get emotional as they wish speedy recovery to xikers’ Junghoon
Fans’ reactions were all over the place after the agency announced xikers’ Junghoon’s hiatus. While some sent him wishes and supportive messages, others couldn’t help but talk about the serious injury.
Conversations floated on Twitter ranging from personal experiences of to some saying that recovery for the same may take anywhere from six months to over a year.
Amidst all the chatter, fans wondered what the future might hold for the 17-year-old idol. One netizen even mentioned DKZ’s Wondae, who left the group after his shoulder ligament rupture after seven months of hiatus.
Many also were devastated as he would not be able to participate in upcoming debut promotions.
Meanwhile, xikers finished their music show promotions scheduled on April 7 at the Inkigayo stage. The group will meet fans next on The Dance Day Live 2023 (May 11-12) and KCON Japan 2023 (May 13-14).