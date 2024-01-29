“I’m trying to leave as much stuff before I leave”: BTS’ V’s revelation behind shooting the ‘Love Wins All’ MV wins fans’ hearts

The Love Wins All MV video sketch was finally released on BTS' official YouTube channel and once again some moments stood out and successfully won the hearts of fans. One special moment stood out among all of these, one that the Army's favorite star, V, directed towards them. V acknowledged the fact that he indeed did not participate in any kind of acting project, as he had promised the fans he would during his career pursuit.

Speaking about his then-upcoming military enlistment, V expressed his sincere apologies for not fulfilling his promises and even filling up the void with something similar since he couldn’t do a full-fledged movie or drama venture.

However, he expressed that one reason behind his opting to do the Love Wins All MV with IU was to leave something for his fans to cherish during his absence. This revelation instantly warmed the fans’ hearts who became appreciative of their beloved BTS star’s effort.

In his confession, he said,

“I’m trying to leave as much stuff before I leave.”

"Always thinks of us,": BTS' V makes a heartwarming revelation about choosing the Love Wins All project, directing it toward the fans

In a touching revelation that warmed the hearts of fans, BTS' Taehyung, has garnered even more admiration. New content related to his recent collaboration with IU on the song Love Wins All was shared on BTS' official channel, bringing forth cherished moments for the ARMY.

While BTS members are currently fulfilling their military service, they continue to provide content for their fans. Despite the passage of time since their enlistment, fans express immense gratitude for the ongoing efforts to keep them entertained during this period.

In a behind-the-scenes video for Love Wins All, Taehyung took a moment to explain why he chose to be part of this particular project. Previously, a similar video was released by IU's official YouTube channel where V expressed his deep appreciation for the song, considering it within his preferred genre. He also highlighted the significance of working with the music video's director, Um Tae-hwa, one of his favorites.

However, the recent video unveiled an additional reason that was not disclosed before. V revealed that he initially planned to take on a more substantial acting project, such as a drama or movie, to offer fans something different and full-fledged. While other BTS members explored various endeavors, Taehyung, known for his role in the popular K-drama, Hwarang, expressed a desire for more acting projects.

However, due to a lack of opportunity and time, he opted for the music video to fulfill his promise to the ARMY in part. As V appeared in the Love Wins All music video solely as an actor showcasing his acting prowess, it served as a way for him to contribute to the fans.

He conveyed,

"I promised that I’d shoot a film or drama but I couldn’t do it, so it was a shame, and I was upset for not able to do what ARMY would’ve wished to see. I’m trying to leave as much stuff before I leave, so I think they will be able to see some fun stuff while waiting."

Fans expressed their dire appreciation towards V's revelation on social media:

Fans were deeply moved by V's commitment to creating content for them before his military service, and there is now heightened anticipation to discover if more content is on the way. Despite his busy schedule, V took the opportunity to leave fans with something meaningful with Love Wins All, and the ARMY couldn't be more grateful for his efforts.

