“I really hope it works out”: Single’s Inferno 3’s Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon's social media interactions have fans shipping them

Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon’s social media interaction has become a hot topic among netizens who enjoyed the popular dating show Single’s Inferno 3. The two public figures participated in the Netflix dating show and saw a rollercoaster of events during their time on the stranded island.

They chose each other in the finale episode and left the island holding each other’s hands. As Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon are actively using social media apps like Instagram after the conclusion of Single’s Inferno 3, many fans could not help but talk about their chemistry. Fans and viewers believe they have been dropping hints, leading to dating rumors.

Fans shared their thoughts on the two Single’s Inferno 3 cast members; many even shipped them as a couple online. Rooting for the couple, a user on X said, “I really hope it works out.”

Fans react to Lee Gwan-hee's comments on relationship with Choi Hye-seon (Image via @dyodayas/X)

“It is so bf gf thing”: Fans ship Single's Inferno 3 cast members Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon following their social media interaction

On January 9, Netflix dropped the last two episodes of Single's Inferno 3, where Park Min-kyu and Kim Gyuri, Yu Si-eun and Choi Min-woo, and Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon made it out as couples. The show is highly famous among global viewers and Korean fans. They notice the couples’ social media activity to check if they date after the show.

Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon have been sharing their memories on the stranded island through their latest Instagram posts. Choi Hye-seon commented the following on Gwan-hee's post:

“Aish it's too dark.. I told you to send it to me in advance so I can put a filter on it”.

Their interaction in the comments has the fans gushing over them. Many fans claim they might be seeing each other. Many fans who rooted for the couple were delighted to see the supposed hints on social media. Here are some reactions:

Lee Gwan-hee and Mangoes

A fan highlighted how Choi Hye-seon enjoyed eating Mangoes on their first paradise date in the pilot episode. Following the basketball player's Instagram stories, he has repeatedly mentioned Mangoes. According to the now-deleted Instagram stories, he was seen picturing posters related to the fruit. One of the stories was captioned,

“Mangoes remind me of you”.

Another story implied that mangoes were his favorite fruit:

"My favorite”.

A fan even shared a video of Gwan-hee eating mangoes on the basketball court, saying he loved Mangoes and would not share them with his team members. This raised their dating speculations among fans online.

Another story by Choi Hye-seon, where she was seemingly on a Facetime call with someone led fans to speculate the person was Lee Gwan-hee.

Lee Gwan-hee opens up about his relationship with his cast members and Choi Hye-seon

The basketball player sat for an interview with OSEN and shared his relationship with Choi Hye-seon and other cast members. He was asked, "The last choice was also a hot topic, are you still seeing Choi Hye-seon well?". He responded,

"It's hard to tell you in detail, but I'm in good contact with all of the cast of 'Single’s Inferno.' Of course, I'm also in touch with Choi Hye-seon and getting along well.”

Furthermore, he politely asked for consideration, saying,

"I'm cautious about going into more detail since this isn't a story just about me.”

Fans praised the footballer for his understanding of Choi Hye-seon. However, nothing about their relationship has been confirmed by the participants.