“I am screaming”: Fans react to Emmy-Award Winning Actor Bryan Cranston mimicking Ariana Madix's outburst on Tom Sandoval

In a recent interview with Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, actor and director Bryan Cranston discussed a number of trending topics and shared his perspective on them. As part of the Clubhouse Playhouse segment, Bryan Cranston imitated Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix's tense scene with her ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

Re-creating the scene where Sandoval and Madix come face-to-face to talk about the affair, the six-time Emmy Award-winner showcased an amazing performance.

For those unversed, during Tom's relationship with Ariana, he had an affair with cast member Raquel Leviss. When this came to light, Madix broke up with Tom, as he and Leviss came under widespread backlash. Both Ariana and Tom sat down to have a conversation about the same on Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 15.

As Bryan Cranston mimicked this scene, he explained that he had never seen the show and had no idea what he was doing.

Netizens in splits as Bryan Cranston mimicks scene between Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval

What happened during the original conrontation?

Vanderpump Rules season 10 episode 15 began with Ariana pointing out how Tom hasn't apologized to her regarding what he did, while Tom explains that every time he apologizes he makes Ariana even angrier.

As part of this conversation, Tom revealed that the affair with Raquel Leviss was a mistake. Ariana then retorted with:

"I loved you...when you had nothing. You got a little bit of money, a little bar, a little band, and then this girl is going to act enamored with you…and that’s what you want. Someone to gas you up.”

Ariana Madix also added:

"That girl is searching for identity in men, she has no identity of her own. Willing to stoop so low as to f*** one of her best friends’ life partners, and that’s like a good person you think you should be around?”

Tom Sandoval shared that he didn't know how the whole situation with Raquel happened, as he pointed out how he was seeking something that Ariana didn't offer.

"I don’t know how it happened - it just happened. We became really good friends, like I was seeking something that I wasn’t getting here. And that’s selfish, that’s really selfish," he said.

He followed that up with:

"Well guess what - [my relationship with Raquel is] real because she treats me with f***ing respect, something I haven’t gotten from you in a long time. It was about a connection where we were actually respecting each other and giving each other confidence."

Furthermore, he shared that turning 40 gave him a pause that he needed to consider what he wanted, adding that what he had with Ariana before is not what he expects from his future. Tom continued to defend his actions as she explained how they opted for couple's therapy in order to resolve a problem in their relationship.

What fans think of Bryan Cranston's imitation of Ariana Madix

Bryan Cranston mimicked Ariana's conversation with Tom, leaving netizens amused. Social media was flooded with hilarious reactions to the "crossover."

On Bravo, fans can watch all the episodes of Vanderpump Rules season 10.

