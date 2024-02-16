“I think it’s amazing”: Osborne expresses why she prefers Ozempic for weight loss despite her mother Sharon’s warning against the drug

Kelly Osbourne has nothing but praise for Ozempic, the infamous prescription medication that treats type 2 diabetes but is also being increasingly used by many to help with weight loss.

On Tuesday, January 30, Osbourne, while at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet, told E! News that she felt great for the celebrities taking the prescription drug. Osbourne exclaimed:

"I think it’s amazing."

She also said that there were a "million ways" to lose weight and claimed that working out was "boring." Kelly's comments came in contrast to the opinions of her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who has been very vocal about the drastic side effects the drug had on her, including sickness and nausea.

"People hate on it because they want to do it": Kelly Osbourne on Ozempic

Ozempic has been a rising topic of debate among many for quite a while now. The expensive nature of the drug and what it is prescribed for were constantly pitted against what many people, especially celebrities, used it for.

Television personality, singer, and daughter of the legendary Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, made her position on the debate clear by showering Ozempic with praise.

While at Dolly Parton's Pet Gala red carpet on January 30, E! News asked Kelly Osbourne what she felt about the Ozempic craze in Hollywood. Kelly answered:

"I think it's amazing and I think it's great for them. There are a million ways to lose weight. Why not do it through something that isn't as boring as working out."

She addresses the people who are critical of the drug by saying:

"People hate on it because they want to do it. And the people who hate on it the most are the people who are secretly doing it or pissed off that they can't afford it."

Kelly further said that it was unfortunate that Ozempic is very expensive at the moment but also claimed that it eventually won't be because it "actually works." Kelly's opinion on the drug is quite contrasting to that of her mother, Sharon Osbourne, who has been very vocal about the side effects taking the drug had on her overall health.

Sharon Osbourne's struggles with Ozempic

In an episode of The Talk in May 2023, Sharon Osbourne revealed that she was sick, nauseous, and left with an upset stomach during the first two months of taking Ozempic. She had taken the drug for four months, and six months later, she weighed less than 100 pounds and felt that she was too skinny.

During an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored in September of last year, Sharon Osbourne shared her experience with taking the Ozempic. She said:

"I was about two-three weeks where I felt nauseous the whole time. You get very thirsty and you don't eat. That's why I say you have to keep this stuff away from younger people. They will go berserk on it and it's not right."

At the time, Sharon said that she had lost 42 pounds and did not want to "go this thin," but she was also confident in gaining back some of the weight. She also joked that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, compared her to Nancy Reagan after the weight loss. Later, in an appearance on Good Morning Britain in November, she said that Ozzy was not too fond of her weight loss. She said:

"He thinks something is going to happen to me. It’s too good to be true."

Despite the side effects, Sharon Osbourne admitted in an episode of Loose Women in January of this year that the injections worked and she did not regret them. However, she also wished to add 10 more pounds to her weight, but unfortunately, after using the drug, she has not been able to add "anything."

