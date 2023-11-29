"I've had enough of this": Fans enraged following the alleged mistreatment and harassment of the OMEGA X members by STUDIO PAV staff

On November 26, fans of OMEGA X brought to netizens' attention that the group's tour management has not only been mistreating the concert's audience but has also been allegedly harassing the members, naturally concerning many people.

The fans who attended their last show in Park West, Chicago, confessed that the staff members of STUDIO PAV, who was in charge of OMEGA X's KEEP GOIN' Tour, kept laying hands on the audience. Some of them also witnessed a staff member allegedly yelling at one of the group's members, Yechan.

STUDIO PAV has showcased intolerable behavior and fans have been consistently raising concerns about their poor management and repetitive mistreatment of the artists. With the constant emergence of concerning issues surrounding the artists they manage, fans believe that it should be addressed immediately and STUDIO PAV should be held accountable for their actions.

Fans angry at STUDIO PAV staff following their alleged mistreatment of the OMEGA X members during their 2023 Tour, KEEP GOIN'

On November 24, OMEGA X kickstarted their new 2023 Tour, KEEP GOIN' in the US & Mexico, exciting many fans with their restarted activities. However, when it was revealed that the group's tour would be managed by STUDIO PAV, many fans raised concerns regarding the same given the agency's previous problematic behavior and mismanagement.

When the concerts began to roll out, fans' speculations came true, and several reports of harassment and mistreatment of both the performers and the attendees at the venue surfaced online.

While fans were displeased by the entirety of the staff members who managed the group's tour, many raised concerns about STUDIO PAV's manager, Kelly. Fans revealed that she allegedly scolded, yelled at, and repeatedly mistreated both the OMEGA X members and the audience during the fan interactive sessions, Snapshots.

A few fans witnessed Kelly yelling at Yechan to not make heart poses while taking photos with the fans, however, evidence of the same wasn't captured due to the strict no-phones rule by STUDIO PAV. Another member, Taedong, himself reportedly confessed to a fan that he was told not to make any heart poses with fans. Given such restrictions on the members' activity during their tour seemed unnecessary to netizens, they brought attention to the same.

However, STUDIO PAV released a statement on November 28, stating that the above accusations were false and that they treat all their artist with almost respect and care. They also warned against legal action that will taken against those who defame or falsely accuse their staff members. Regardless, fans once again called out the agency for trying to manipulate the narrative.

Given that several witness statements from those who attended the concert have been passed around, fans have been unafraid of the statement and continued to take possible actions to protect the OMEGA X members. Fans have been particularly angered by the situation since the members were put through a similar situation last year.

In 2022, during their CONNECT: Don’t Give Up World Tour, their former agency Spire Entertainment‘s CEO, Kang Sung Hee was exposed for verbally and physically abusing the OMEGA X members along with allegations of s*xual harassment. When the group filed a lawsuit against their agency, they fortunately won the same and recently signed with IPQ Entertainment.

Fans were naturally enraged and upset by the continuous harassment and mistreatment of the group members and they've been trying their best to support their idols while also bringing the issue to light.