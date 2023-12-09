"I worked really hard on putting it together": Girls' Generation's Taeyeon updates fans following a man's frantic episode at her recent fan sign event

On Friday, December 8, Girls' Generations's Taeyeon held a fan signing event following the release of her latest solo mini-album, To. X. While much of the event rolled out smoothly, one of the attendees confessed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that a man who was the 49th person in line for the event allegedly threw his copy of her physical album toward the idol and demanded to share her phone number with him.

Following the man's chaotic episode, the security guards dragged the man out of the venue. Taeyeon immediately checked on the other attendees and ensured they weren't hurt. However, given that the idol herself must've been quite shocked after the incident, fans hoped to hear her thoughts on the issue. Soon enough, the idol took her Dear U. Bubble account, where she stated that she was most upset about him throwing her album that she worked really hard on.

"I worked really hard on putting it together."

Girls' Generation Taeyeon's recent fan signing event gets shaken up by a man's frantic episode

On November 27, Girls' Generation's Taeyeon rolled out her fifth mini-album, To. X, and fans excitedly tuned into the same, given that it was the idol's comeback after a brief pause in her career. In commemoration of her latest album, the idol held a fan signing event that gathered a crowd of lucky winners. While many fans eagerly looked forward to the event, the one held on December 8 was soon disrupted by one of the winners' frantic behavior.

When it was his turn, the 49th person scheduled to meet the idol threw and slammed her physical album of To. X towards her and then continued to scream at her, asking for her phone number. The incident came to light when one of the other attendees shared the events through X. They also added that initially, people thought it was a skit, but everyone was alarmed when the man started to scream at her. However, the security soon removed him from the venue.

Taeyeon immediately checked up on the other people at the venue and asked them to get back home with company when the event ended since she was afraid that he might come back and create a scene outside the event's venue. After the event concluded, the idol took to her Dear U. Bubble account to update fans about her thoughts on the incident that occurred.

"Aside from how surprised I was, I actually can’t get over how he literally threw the album. Like, I worked really hard on putting it together… I’m sure it was quite a scare for everyone who attended today. Please get home safely. This makes me so sad."

Taeyeon continued,

"I thought about what happened for a while… And I decided I shouldn’t keep stuff like this secret. I should let everyone know what happened. That way, we can all be more vigilant and better prepared!"

Upon reading her message, fans praised her for being bold about the incident and were happy she called out the person who disrespected her and her album.

Additionally, fans were naturally angered at the person who rolled out an unruly and went berserk during the fan signing event. Fans also called out SM Entertainment to take appropriate action against the person.

The music video of Taeyeon's latest release, To. X, is available for streaming on YouTube. The mini-album is also available on different music platforms.