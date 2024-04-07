iKON's Bobby & Jung Chanwoo announce their mandatory military enlistment date

On April 6, 2024, 143 Entertainment shared an official announcement through the iKON GLOBAL iKONIC social media account on X about the enlistment date for the group members Bobby and Chanwoo. The agency revealed that Bobby and Chanwoo will enlist for their mandatory military service on May 21 and May 27, 2024, respectively.

The statement reads, as translated by media outlet Soompi:

"[iKON] member Bobby will be entering a military training center on May 21, and Jung Chanwoo will be [enlisting] on May 27."

Expand Tweet

143 Entertainment further requested fans not to come to the military training center to ensure the safety of the idols and others present on the enlistment day.

The agency will not hold any official event for the fans and press on the iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo's enlistment day

Conscription existed in South Korea since 1957, which requires male citizens between the ages of 18 and 35 to perform compulsory mandatory military service. However, the rule does not apply to women to carry out mandatory military service, but they may volunteer to join the duty. It is defined and acted by the Military Service Act.

Expand Tweet

143 Entertainment penned in their official statement, requesting fans to send their love and support for Bobby and Chanwoo till they complete their mandatory military service. They further informed fans that they would not conduct any official event on the day members entered their training center and asked for their understanding.

The agency elaborated to ensure the safety of the public and prevent any unfortunate accidents on the iKON members, Bobby and Chanwoo will enlist privately. The statement reads, as translated by the media outlet Soompi:

"Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to thank iKONIC [iKON’s fans] for always giving iKON their endless love, support, and encouragement. We ask that you send Bobby and Jung Chanwoo lots of support and encouragement until the day they return after diligently carrying out their military duty."

The statement continued:

"Additionally, we will not be holding an official event [for the fans or press] on the days that the members enlist. We ask for your understanding regarding the fact that they will be entering privately in order to prevent safety-related accidents due to on-site confusion."

Meanwhile, fellow group member Kim Jin-hwan enlisted for his military service on July 20, 2023. He served as a social worker after completing five weeks of basic training and became the first member of the group to join the duty.

iKON's Bobby recently concluded his 'ZERO GRAVITY Asia Tour' through electrifying performances in Seoul, South Korea, on March 30, 2024. He held tours in different locations, including Osaka, Japan, Tokyo, Philippines, Manila, and other countries.

The idol received a positive response from the audience, who showcased their enthusiasm through loud cheers and social media posts.

Additionally, Chanwoo will also kickstart his fan meeting tour on April 19, 2024, followed by the release of a solo project. The fandom is excited to see how the idol will interact with them before enlisting for his mandatory military service.

More about iKON's Bobby and Chanwoo

Expand Tweet

Bobby, also known as Kim Ji-won is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and singer who was born on December 21, 1995. He debuted with the group iKON in 2015 formed by YG Entertainment and released the studio album Welcome Back, which topped the South Korean Gaon Album Chart. It featured singles, My Type, Apology, Dumb & Dumber and others.

In 2016, Bobby formed a sub-unit MOBB with Mino. He has appeared in numerous survival shows, including Show Me The Money 3, Win: Who is Next?, and others.

He has contributed to studio albums such as Love and Fall, Lucky Man, Sir. Robert and others. He has released several singles, including True Love, ROBERT, Ist SIngle S.i.R, Record of Youth, RISE, The MOBB, and others.

Jung Chan-woo, aka Chanwoo, debuted with iKON under 143 Entertainment. Born on January 26, 1998, he is a South Korean actor and singer. Throughout his career, he has appeared in several series, such as playing the younger counterparts of Lee Min-ho in Boys Over Flowers and The Heirs.

He has been featured in other projects, including Lost and Found, Gabi, My Chilling Roommate, The Great King, Sejong, Cain and Abel, The Slingshot, and others. The idol has also ventured out into philanthropic activities, as he donated 10 Million Korean Won to the Hope Bridge Associaton of the National Disaster for the betterment of residents who were victims of the Gangwon wildfire in South Korea.

Bobby and Chanwoo will hold '2024 iKON LIMITED TOUR GET BACK' alongside the group members in Manila, Philippines, on April 7, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. They will return to South Korea on April 8, 2024.