iKON’s Junhoe confirmed to join Yoo In-na in the upcoming drama Bora! Deborah

On December 19, iKON’s Junhoe was officially confirmed to join Yoo In-na, Yoon Hyun-min, and Joo Sang-wook in the upcoming romance drama Bora! Deborah. A representative from the idol's agency, YG Entertainment, shared the casting news, stating that the idol will appear in ENA’s upcoming drama.

The K-drama will essay the story of a famous dating coach and social media influencer, Deborah, who excels at giving love and dating advice but fails when it comes to her own dating life. However, she meets Lee Soo-hyuk and a love story starts to bloom, changing her life.

Junhoe will portray the character of Yang Jin-ho, who excels at everything in life but has no clue of what he really wants.

Junhoe’s character Yang Jin-ho is the epitome of perfection

Junhoe will play the character of a young man in his 20s named Yang Jin-ho. He’s good at almost everything, including sports, singing, and cooking delicious dishes.

However, despite having so many skills, he finds it hard to discover what he really wants. The idol’s character has been described as someone who pursues faithful love. With his outstanding and exceptional skills, the idol’s character is close to perfection.

Yang Jin-ho wants to love someone who is kind and faithful, like him. It has been said that the idol will give life to the said character and add charm in his own way to the upcoming K-drama.

The idol, who is also excited about his role in Bora! Deborah, shared:

“I am very excited because this is my first drama, and I feel extremly honored to be able to be part of this great project. I will work hard to show the viewers and fans a new side of me, so please show a lot of interest and love”

While Junhoe plays the character of Yang Jin-ho, Yoo In-na essays the role of dating coach Deborah. Being an honest social media influencer, she solves the queries of other people’s love life.

She’s also an accomplished novelist, with the title of best-selling author. However, she has zero luck in her dating life and gets betrayed every time.

Lee So-hyuk’s character will be portrayed by the actor Yoon Hyun-min. He comes out as a cold and indifferent man to people but has a passion for his work. Following his dynamic personality, he sometimes comes out as a perfectionist when it comes to dating while other times he gets betrayed.

However, things start to change for Deborah and Lee So-hyuk when they encounter each other and share their deepest thoughts on love and relationships.

Lee Sang-wool will take up the role of Han Sang-jin, the CEO of a publishing house. He comes off as a nonchalant person who don’t like to waste his precious time over romantic relationships and prefers to enjoy the present moment, not worrying much about the uncertain future.

It will be interesting to see Junhoe and Yoo In-na star in the drama together, as she has been rooting for the former from a long time. In 2014, Yoo In-na supported Junhoe in Mix and Match, a reality show.

She even commented:

“There is the only one person to vote for and that is Junhoe and I thought to myself that if he doesn’t make it, then I will file a complaint.”

Know more about K-pop idol Junhoe

Junhoe is a singer, dancer, and an actor. He is one of the vocalists of the K-pop group iKON, and has also appeared on many TV shows, including One Tree Member, iKON-ON: 2022 Profile Update, and ikon on Air as a regular member.

He previously made a guest appearance on 2018's YG Future Strategy Office in episode 4 and made his acting debut as the lead in the film Even If I Die, One More Time.

The upcoming romance drama Bora! Deborah is scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2023.

