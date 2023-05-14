"Imagine the bubbles these people live in": Video of Baltimore Washington International Airport flier crying over Black people leaves netizens stunned

A video recorded inside the Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport showed a white woman hysterically crying over being surrounded by too many Black people. The video was shared on TikTok by @ladiglow on May 12, 2023.

The user, who filmed the incident, wrote in the caption of the post that she went to the bathroom at the BWI airport and the white lady was crying and yelling at her. @ladiglow said that she initially thought that the other woman might have missed her flight, and so she was mad. However, then the lady said that she could not be around Black people and there were too many of them in the BWI airport.

Baltimore is Maryland's most populous city with 62.6% of its population being Black. Among the rest, 30.3% comprises the white population, 5.7% Hispanics, and 2.7% Asians. Netizens wrote in the comments of the TikTok video that it was only natural to encounter more Black people than white in BWI.

The video was also reposted on Reddit by u/mwenyejikazi to the group r/PublicFreakout. One user, @eeyore134, referred to the white woman and said that these people live inside a bubble where they don't realize how a lot of different people live in the USA outside of a normal society.

Internet reacted to hysteric lady at the Baltimore Washington International Airport

Many people on social media were too stunned at the white woman's reaction to Black people and called her a racist. On the other hand, some argued that she might have experienced something bad involving some Black people, which may have left her traumatized, thus her reaction.

A few people commented that she was in Baltimore, a predominantly Black populated city, so the white woman should have seen it coming. One person also said that the BWI airport itself was named after Thurgood Marshall, a former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, who was also Black.

The entire context of the Baltimore/Washington International Airport incident is unknown. The person who uploaded the video only captured the white woman quickly walking out of the airport.

When @ladiglow called the woman crazy and asked her what did she mean by she could not be around Black people, the white lady turned around while still walking and apologized in a frenzied voice, asserting again that she could not be around Black people.

@ladiglow asked her again what did Black people ever do to her, but the white woman walked away and did not respond further. It is unclear what caused the white lady to react in such a way. Additionally, it is not sure whether the woman was actually racist or if she had a traumatic past involving someone Black.

