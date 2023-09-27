"Imagine being killed over a curly fries order": Jack in the Box employee shoots gun at customer, triggers meme fest online

In March 2021, an employee of Jack in the Box food joint near Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas, shot at a drive-through, out-of-town customer, allegedly over a dispute regarding missing curly fries, as per Fox News. None of the bullets fired hit the targeted individual.

In 2022, a lawsuit was filed against the said employee, who has been identified as Alonniea Fantasia Ford. However, it was only recently that the customer, named Anthony Ramos, and his Houston-based attorney, Randall Kallinen, received the surveillance footage.

The clipping, that has now gone viral over X (formerly Twitter), clearly shows Ford throwing ice condiments at Ramos, followed by shooting her gun at the former’s car, which had Ramos’ pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter as passengers. At this point, the car is seen speeding off in an attempt to avoid the gunfire.

Since the video surfaced on the internet, netizens have had wild reactions to the incident. In this regard, one X user commented:

Footage of Jack in the Box employee shooting at a customer over missing curly fries triggers wild reactions

What exactly happened

A Florida native named Anthony Ramos was visiting Houston, Texas, in February 2021 but couldn’t return home due to the historic February freeze in Texas between February 10 to 20. During this period, the entire state of Texas faced back-to-back winter storms that triggered massive energy infrastructure failure, resulting in food, water, and electricity shortages.

The next month, when the situation was slightly improving, Ramos’ pregnant wife and 6-year-old daughter visited him in Houston. In late March 2021, Ramos picked up his family from Houston’s Bush International Airport and later halted near a Jack in the Box food joint at JFK Boulevard. There, he and his family ordered a combo meal that included curly fries.

However, when they received their order a few minutes later, the curly fries were missing, which is when Ramos got involved in an argument with a Jack in the Box employee named Alonniea Fantasia Ford. Instead of fetching him some fries, Ford then started throwing ice condiments at Ramos, who was seated in his car’s driver seat. Later, she went back, got hold of her gun, and started shooting at the car.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance camera, the footage of which has now gone viral over the internet. Following the dispute and the gunfire, the car is seen speeding away with Ramos at the wheel, his pregnant wife by his side in the front passenger seat, and their 6-year-old daughter in the back seat.

"Take note Popeyes!': Social media in splits over Jack in the Box incident

The emergence of the clip has left the internet shocked and has sparked wild reactions from Twitteratti.

For those wondering, the surveillance footage has become viral after more than 18 months as it was only recently that Ramos and his Houston-based lawyer Randall Kallinen got hold of it after a discovery request was filed in court.

The Ramos family filed a lawsuit last year

Interestingly, it was in 2022 that the Ramos family filed a lawsuit against the Jack in the Box employee and has ever since been seeking justice for the ordeal they experienced. As per ABC 7, the lawsuit mentions that Ramos paid $12.99 for the combo meal, but it did not contain the curly fries, which prompted a heated verbal exchange, ultimately leading to the shooting.

During a recent press release, Ramos’ attorney said that Jack in the Box needed to run background checks on all their employees, so as to prevent such incidents in the future where someone may end up dead. The lawsuit also holds Jack in the Box responsible for not keeping its customers safe, and demands $250,000 as compensation.

While so far, the attorneys representing Jack in the Box have not released any statements, the brand denied all accusations and stated that it had “no control” over third parties such as Ford and was not “legally responsible” for their criminal actions.

As per ABC 7, back when the incident occurred, Ford was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (a felony) to which she pled guilty, but to a lesser degree of the deadly conduct (a misdemeanor). In fact, she also served a year of deferred adjudication community supervision which was completed in June 2023.

However, in the wake of recent allegations, Ford, the Jack in the Box worker told ABC 13 that she was not an “angry person” nor a “mad monster” randomly shooting at customers. She also counter-accused Ramos of using racial slurs during the argument and stated that she asked him many times to drive away, to which he allegedly didn’t listen. She also denied shooting the gun and said that she only aimed it at the family to scare them away.

Meanwhile, Houston police investigation found shell casings at the scene. Newly released footage also showed flashes of gunfire. Moreover, Ramos too told ABC 13 that he was surprised that he didn’t get killed, and that Ford constantly refused to get them curly fries even after repeated requests.