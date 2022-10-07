Is ‘Attack of the Clones’ as bad as people say?

Back in the 2000s, Star Wars: Attack of the Clones was criticized by many as the worst film in the series (until The Rise of Skywalker in 2019). It was lambasted for its acting, writing, and lack of presence or purpose in the Star Wars universe.

However, after twenty years, maybe the fanbase should forgive some of its wrongdoings and realize that the film isn’t as bad as people claim.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

The film has its issues, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it deserves all the hate it gets. The Star Wars fanbase can be exceptionally cruel and critical, but after reassessment, the second film in the prequel series is a fun nostalgia trip from the early 2000s.

Here is why Attack of the Clones should not be getting a bad reputation.

Reasons why Attack of the Clones deserves another chance

Romantic Scenes

Yes, the romantic scenes between Anakin and Padme have been deemed corny, but corny and awkward are the foundation of young love anyway. If one looked at these scenes again of Skywalker talking about how he loathes sand, the fans would realize that he is just making small talk.

Small talk in the face of your love interest is cringy and uncomfortable. That said, it makes sense that both of these characters would be uncomfortable in their skin. This translated into the audience being uncomfortable and the love scenes being maligned, which doesn’t seem fair if Lucas was trying to take a realistic approach to what love is.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

If there is one thing that the film gets away with flawlessly, it’s Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor portrays the character almost like a father figure to Skywalker. His sensitive charm and charisma is a joy to watch on the screen.

It is crucial to understand that Kenobi is the glue that truly holds the film together. Not only that, but he also bridges the gap between the prequels and the sequels. As long as Obi-Wan is in the film, he will always knock it out of the park.

Shmi’s Death

Probably one of the saddest moments in the Star Wars franchise is when Anakin finds his mother, Shmi, held captive and beaten by the Sand people. The two share one final moment as Shmi attempts to tell her son that she loves him one last time. However, she dies in his arms before saying the words. In a fit of rage, Anakin slaughters the Sand people in vengeance.

The scene is so impactful and gut-wrenching that it moves the audience nearly to tears. Hayden Christensen pulls off his best acting in this scene alone, and one can almost see the pain and suffering in his eyes. This was just one of the things that made him turn to the path of the dark side. Fans will say what they want, but Attack of the Clones is an emotional rollercoaster.

Yoda in Action

One of the most exhilarating scenes is when Yoda comes springing into action to save Anakin and Obi-Wan from Count Dooku (Christopher Lee). Shockingly, fans see the little, green Jedi in full force as he nearly overpowered the Sith Lord. However, Dooku gets away when Yoda attempts to save his Jedi friends from a piece of metal falling on top of them.

The scene packs a shot of much-needed energy with a lightsaber duel that never fails to impress its fans. This was the battle of 2002, and it was spectacular, to say the least. Attack of the Clones can confidently say that they introduced the first fight with Yoda.

John Williams’ Score

John Williams’ score is the last element that proves fans need to give Attack of the Clones another chance. The love theme between Anakin and Padme is a melody that penetrates the hearts and minds of fans. It utilizes a litany of string instruments that cascade into a large crescendo of a romantic tone that will attack all nostalgic bones for those fond of it.

Williams is a master at the craft of score and composition, but he outdoes himself in this film, which often seems overlooked. This phenomenal piece of work is the thread binding the fabric of the film, and it is done splendidly.

