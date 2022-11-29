Is Gena Tew okay? Instagram model reveals she is blind in one eye following HIV diagnosis 

Instagram model Gena Tew, who revealed a few days back about her diagnosis and fight with HIV, recently shared an update on her health with all her followers. Speaking to a publication, the model revealed that she has gone completely blind in one after a failed eye surgery.

Gena underwent surgery in Memphis, Tennessee, in August 2021, to regain her lost vision. At the time, the regained vision lasted merely five days before her eye condition started relapsing.

While speaking to TMZ, the model revealed that the failed surgery blinded her eye, and all she can see is complete darkness.

At the same time, she also talked about how all the drugs prescribed by doctors made her sick. Furthermore, the model revealed that doctors are suggesting yet another surgery. However, Gena Tew said she hasn’t made up her mind about the same as of yet.

Improvement in Gena Tew’s overall health

While it has been a few months since Gena Tew made the revelation of having HIV, the update is now relieving, as doctors have suggested that there is a massive improvement in many areas. Gena is now able to walk with the help of a walker.

The model has also gained weight. She previously weighed 90 lbs, and now weighs 105 lbs.

At the same time, Gena Tew also started funding for herself through GoFundMe after she was diagnosed, as she wanted to raise some money to stay closer to her family.

As per Gena, staying near her family would speed up her recovery process. With 518 donors on GoFundMe, the model has raised about $16,570 as of this writing.

Sharing her sister’s story on the website, Gena stated:

“As you all know, my name is Gena Tew, and I’m fighting AIDS and just lost my only sister to a rare lung disease, Fibrosing Mediastinitis, on June 8th. She left behind a husband & 3 small children. She was only 29 years old…we are now trying to raise money to move to where they are to be there for them. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you.”

Gena Tew started a fundraiser for herself so that she is able to stay close to her family, for her better recovery. (Image via GoFundMe)

Gena Tew also posted an update on October 23, 2022, stating how she has been able to buy a new house with the money donated and also take care of her medical expenses.

When did Gena Tew reveal having AIDS? Age and more about the Instagram model explored

In August 2022, Gena Tew revealed that she was diagnosed with HIV. She made the revelation through a TikTok video, where she shared about her sickness and how she was almost on the verge of dying before her doctors figured out what was wrong with her.

She also spoke about how she had no idea who had given her the virus, but she confessed that the medical professional who diagnosed her revealed that she had been living with it for 8-10 years.

Considering that the model is 27 years old right now, she must be somewhere around 17 or 18 years old when she might have contracted the virus.

Gena, the Instagram model took to TikTok to announce that she had been diagnosed with HIV. (Image via TikTok)

Speaking about possible ways on how she might have contracted AIDS, Gena said:

“I have had a couple free tattoos so it could have been a dirty needle, I don’t know. Do I know any one of those people? No. Did I say anything when those things happened? No. Because I was naive and I was stupid and I was young.”

Furthermore, in the video, she also confessed that she spoke to all her partners who have been in an intimate relationship with her about her diagnosis so that they could get themselves checked too. However, to date, none of Gena’s partners have tested positive.

