Is Marc Gilpin related to Peri Gilpin? Glioblastoma meaning explained as Jaws 2 actor dies aged 54

Former child actor and Jaws 2 star Marc Gilpin died on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the age of 56. He was active in the entertainment industry between 1976 and 1989. Marc was the brother of Peri Gilpin, a popular actress best known for her role in Frasier.

Peri revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that Marc died from glioblastoma. In May 2022, a GoFundMe page was created to get help for Marc's medical expenses. The page's description revealed that two tumors were found in Marc's brain in the same month, and surgery was impossible in one of them due to its location.

"The next step is to get a biopsy of the larger mass. This will confirm what the tumor(s) consist of and allow us to form an action plan. While we all pray for a positive outcome, we know the journey will be the most difficult one the family has endured," the description further read.

The page also disclosed that the family was going through financial issues as Marc had lost his job, and his wife Kaki's job at the elementary school was insufficient to cover all the expenses.

Marc Gilpin's family continued to update everyone on his condition. The latest update came in May 2023 on the GoFundMe page, where the family revealed that he was recovering slowly.

What is glioblastoma? Causes, symptoms, prevention, and other details

According to the Mayo Clinic, Glioblastoma is a cancer that begins as cell growth in the brain and spinal cord. It can expand and destroy healthy tissue. People of any age can contract it, but it is common in men.

The symptoms of glioblastoma include headaches, nausea, vomiting, blurred or double vision, and seizures. A cure for the disease has not been found yet, but some treatments can control the cancer's growth.

Glioblastoma can be diagnosed with a neurologic exam where the vision and hearing power is checked alongside the strength of coordination, balance, and strength. Imaging tests can also be conducted to search for the location and size of the cancer.

MRI and CT scans can also be used to find if someone has been diagnosed with glioblastoma. A biopsy can also remove a tissue sample, and special tests can reveal more about glioblastoma. Glioblastoma can be treated with surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and clinical trials.

Marc Gilpin appeared in a few films and TV shows from 1976 to 1989

Born on September 26, 1966, Marc Gilpin initially appeared in a commercial for Exxon. He then made his acting debut with the NBC children's show Thunder in 1977. The following year, he appeared in another film, Where's Willie?

However, Marc Gilpin gained recognition for his performance as Sean Brody in Jaws 2, a sequel to Steven Spielberg's Jaws. He was cast in the film following an audition of 100 other boys and was only 11 years old when the film was released. Jaws 2 featured Roy Scheider, Lorraine Gary, and Murray Hamilton in the lead roles.

Gilpin continued to appear in various other films and TV shows. This included Fantasy Island, CBS Afternoon Playhouse, Surviving, and more. The 1989 comedy film, She's Out of Control marked his last screen appearance.

He started working as a software engineer and joined a startup first. He joined another company where he was given many software patents.

Marc had two other siblings, April and Patti. April died at the age of 48 in 2017, and Patti was 57 when she died in 2020. Marc Gilpin is survived by his wife, Kaki, and sons, Spencer and Presley.