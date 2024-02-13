"Is that what streaming companies think of us?": Fans react as Kanye West calls out platforms for removing his album, ‘Vultures 1’

Kanye West recently called out streaming companies and Apple Music in a video captured by a TMZ reporter, which went viral. The video finds Ye addressing the issue of streaming platforms removing Vultures 1 upon its release, and more.

When the reporter asked Kanye about his thoughts regarding DSPs (Digital Streaming Platforms) removing the album, he responded by citing how the album was "still number 1". Ye began to explain that Vultures 1 topping the charts was evidence of how removing the album only helped him and the project.

"I like it. Remove us. I like simplification, streaming platforms is bullshit to artists anyway" Kanye West said.

He explains how Spotify allegedly budgeted 500 million dollars to distribute amongst the artists that bring in the biggest streams on their platform.

Kanye states his surprise at the fact that it doesn't matter if the artist was Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, Adele, Drake, or himself, Spotify and the labels would supposedly work out the numbers amongst themselves.

"Half a billion?! Thats what streaming companies think of us? As the musicians?," Kanye West questioned the reporter.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to express their appreciation for Kanye West's recent statements where he showed support to other artists and his peers.

"Bro never letting go of that Twix line": Fans react to Kanye West slamming DSP's

Kanye's comments against streaming platforms, alleging that DSPs don't have the artist's best interests in mind, have caused quite a stir amongst Netizens. Many were seen taking to X to share their thoughts and opinions on the subject.

Ye's final statement before the video cut-off saw him calling out how companies supposedly inflate their value intentionally to have greater control over their customers.

"Diamonds are infinite but people make a market out of it and try and charge more. They say diamonds are a girl's best friend. They make the Twix bigger, they tryna make us fat. You know what I mean," Kanye West said to the reporter.

One user expressed how Kanye referencing the Twix chocolate bars was similar to a previous rant, during a Vultures listening event, where he cited a similar example of how Twix supposedly made their chocolate bars bigger in an attempt to make people more unhealthy.

A few fans were seen discussing what Kanye meant when he supposedly exposed the streaming company's budget mechanics, with one user even citing that "half a billion" dollars was an extremely small number to be divided amongst so many artists.

Several fans were found to be showing Kanye appreciation for his recent statements against DSPs and their operations. One fan even expressed their surprise to hear Ye mention Taylor Swift as a peer while addressing the payout issue.

On the other hand, a few critics were seen trying to explain the possible reasons behind why Apple Music and some of the other major streaming companies had pulled Vultures 1, from their platforms.

One user claimed they didn't even know the album had dropped until news broke of Apple Music removing Vultures 1 from their platform.

Since Vultures 1 was released last Friday, even though it was briefly removed, it shot to the top of the Apple Music charts with the album going number 1 in more than 100 countries around the world.

Kanye West'sVultures 1 is currently available on Apple Music and most other DSPs for streaming.

