How much did Drake win off $1,150,000 Super Bowl bet? Rapper's bet on Taylor Swift's Chiefs pays off big time

Drake placed a $1.15 million Super Bowl bet on the Kansas City Chiefs beating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. The five-time Grammy winner put it plain and simple, "can't bet against the swifties."

The Kansas City Chiefs proved that the Drake curse doesn't exist, as they beat the 49ers 25-22 in overtime to go back-to-back. With the win, the Chiefs became the first team in nearly 20 years to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Thanks to the bet, Champagne Papi earned a $2.346 million payout. It represents a staggering gain of $1.196 million via the online sports betting platform Stake.com.

What did Drake bet on during Super Bowl LVIII?

Drake's lack of betting luck is well documented, with the Canadian rapper having a long list of betting losses.

So much so that there's a rumored curse waiting to afflict anyone the Stake ambassador roots for. Hence, you wouldn't have blamed Kansas City fans if they were scared that their luck had run out after the rapper added their beloved franchise to the long list.

However, the rapper kept it simple for Super Bowl 2024. Drake placed a bet on the Chiefs emerging victorious in the big game. Thankfully, for all the swifties, his gamble paid off.

Who won the Super Bowl 2024 MVP award?

Super Bowl 2024 was a dicey game, and it was only the second Big Game to go into overtime.

The Kansas City Chiefs eventually prevailed, earning the third Super Bowl of the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs started the game on the back foot but seized control in the second quarter and never looked back.

Hence, it wasn't a surprise that Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl 2024 MVP. It's the third Super Bowl MVP award of his illustrious career.

Mahomes earned the award by dropping a stellar stat line of 333 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

He also added 66 yards on the ground. Mahomes is now behind Tom Brady (5) on the Super Bowl MVP shortlist.