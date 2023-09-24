Is Tamika Mallory married? NYC-based activist offers support to Chrisean Rock after viral Walmart video

An NYC-based activist, Tamika Mallory, has come in support of Chrisean Rock after she received massive criticism soon after delivering her first baby, Chrisean Jr. Tamika Mallory hopped on to social media after Chrisean was bashed for the viral Walmart video and talked about how it is “no joke” to be a “young single mother.”

In a post on Instagram, Tamika Mallory shared how she thinks Chrisean is "struggling to find her way" and that she wants to offer support to her.

She then requested that her audience help her connect with Rock, as Tamika Mallory again talked about how she wanted Chrisean to feel supported in her journey. All of the support for the 23-year-old mother came in after she was recorded with her newborn in a Walmart store. Many commented on the viral video and stated how she had not secured the child in the carrier.

Many also slammed Rock for putting the child at risk. Blueface, who is the father of the child, also judged Rock for “not making him her first priority.” Seeing the massive criticism, Mallory took the decision to help out the new mother. It is also because Tamila Mallory has had a long history of helping women and serving the people.

Being an American activist, Tamika has been active in the Black Lives Matter protest and movement, among many others. As per Tuko, the activist was widowed more than 20 years ago, as her partner, Jason Ryans, passed away in 2001. She then raised her child, Tarique Ryan, all by herself.

Born in 1980, Tamika Mallory’s parents founded the National Action Network

Tamika Mallory made a public announcement as she declared her support for Chrisean Rock. The activist claimed that she related to her situation and wanted to be the one to help her navigate the struggles of being a single mother.

However, this is not the first time that Tamika has done some social service, as she has been an activist since she was 11 years old. She has worked greatly in the areas of human rights, gun violence, and even criminal justice. She has been super vocal during the Black Lives Matter movement and also promotes feminism.

She is also known to be the youngest-ever executive director at the National Action Network, which was founded by her parents, Voncile Mallory and Stanley Mallory.

Chrisean Rock received massive backlash from social media users, her own baby daddy, Blueface, and his family. However, Tamika jumped in to support the single mother, as the road has been way too bumpy for her since the time she announced her pregnancy.

She was greatly affected by Blueface's denial of being the baby's father in January 2023, in addition to their turbulent relationship. Furthermore, as Chrisean received backlash for the Walmart video and many gave her the tag of being an irresponsible mother, she spoke about it on Instagram Live and said:

"When you're a mother you get overwhelmed and so much be going on for real in your head," Rock said in part. "So I'm at Walmart and s**t. Two carts full, they're getting the carts together and s**t. I'm trying to take the baby out of the thing. The girl that's recording, you could have at least said, 'Do you need help?'"

Furthermore, social media users also appreciated Tamika Mallory’s gesture of offering help to Rock. At the moment, Chrisean has not responded to Tamika’s post on social media.