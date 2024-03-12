"It was not cool at all": Netizens criticize Robert Downey Jr. for allegedly ignoring Ke Huy Quan onstage at the 2024 Oscars

The 96th annual Academy Awards ceremony was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on March 10, 2024, ET. However, during the Oscars, Robert Downey Jr. received flack for allegedly ignoring the Loki (season 2) actor Ke Huy Quan while receiving the award for Best Supporting Actor from him.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Oscars, the custom is that the previous winner passes on the golden statue to the subsequent winner. Ke Huy Quan won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2023 for Everything Everywhere All at Once, and hence was presenting this year's Oscar to this year's winner. Unfortunately, fans couldn't see the adorable moment they were waiting for between Ke Huy Quan and the Iron Man star.

During the Oscars, Robert Downey Jr. entered the stage and picked up the Oscar as Quan declared his name. He did not even look up at the previous winner, who appeared ecstatic to be giving him the award. As a result, fans were disappointed to see such behavior towards Ke Huy Quan who is beloved by all.

"I'm so upset": Internet slams Hollywood stars for allegedly disrespecting Ke Huy Quan and Michelle Yeoh at the 2024 Oscars

At the star-studded event on March 10, the 58-year-old Iron Man star took home the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his role as Lewis Strauss in Christopher Nolan's epic Oppenheimer. Fan attention, however, was drawn to his awkward encounter with actor Ke Huy Quan from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

A keen-eyed audience observed that Robert Downey Jr. ignored the American Born Chinese star as he handed him the golden statue and the winning envelope. Even though Quan was presenting the Best Supporting Actor award alongside four other past winners, including Sam Rockwell from Iron Man 2.

The Oppenheimer actor allegedly avoided looking at Ke Huy Quan as he shook hands with Tim Robbins, fist-bumped with Sam Rockwell, and hugged Mahershah Ali

Beyond expressing gratitude to the "fellas" onstage behind him, Robert Downey Jr. said nothing about Ke Huy Quan throughout his speech. Viewers of the Oscars quickly noticed the discomfort and accused him of allegedly treating his predecessor with "a real lack of class."

A similar thing occurred when Michelle Yeoh was handing the Oscar to Emma Stone who won Best Actress for her film Poor Things. The La La Land star thought Michelle Yeoh had announced it, but as she went on stage to pick it up, it appeared as though Jennifer Lawrence was attempting to allegedly snatch the trophy from Michelle Yeoh to present it to Emma Stone.

Internet users claimed it to be "discrimination against Asians" and called it extremely rude and unsophisticated. However, some netizens stated that both Robert Downey Jr. and Jennifer Lawrence were misunderstood. Some shared images of Robert and Ke Huy Quan shaking hands together and taking a selfie at the Oscars.

Nevertheless, several netizens believe the incident wasn't just a happenstance and expressed their disappointment about it online.

