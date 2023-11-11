“It’s only up from here”: Fans euphoric as Stray Kids Bang Chan becomes the third most credited K-pop idol on KOMCA with 180 song credits

Stray Kids Bang Chan made headlines on November 11, 2023, becoming the third most credited K-pop idol in the Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA). The frontman of Stray Kids, Bang Chan, is now the youngest K-pop celebrity to be listed in the Korean Music Copyright Association's (KOMCA) Top 10 list. This achievement can be attributed to the idol's versatility since he is a talented musician who can write, produce, rap, sing, and dance.

Despite being just 26 years old, he has already penned 180 songs, according to November 11, 2023, KOMCA statistics. At just 26 years old, he accomplished this amazing achievement, making him the youngest K-pop idol to do so among other respected idols in the top 10, such as RAVI, RM of BTS, and PSY.

Bang Chan's fans didn't waste a beat to make it known to the world how proud they are of the idol and his latest feat. Fans tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "And now I'm crying. Congratulations channie. I love you and all the music you put out. It's only up from here my love."

For the uninitiated, the non-profit Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA) is responsible for overseeing copyrights for musical compositions. KOMCA regulates the rights to mechanical recordings and reproduction, as well as public performance and broadcasting rights. In Korea, it also oversees royalties and music licensing.

"You will rise more": Fans lavish praise on Bang Chan

Korea's most prominent copyright trust organization, KOMCA, was founded in 1964. In accordance with the Copyright Act, it defends the rights and interests of copyright holders. KOMCA also makes it easier for users to employ musical compositions.

Currently, VIXX's RAVI has 238 songs credited at KOMCA, making him the only K-pop idol to lead the list. At the same time, BTS' RM is following him closely in the second position, with 218 songs credited to his name.

Fans of the Stray Kids leader are overjoyed on X, as they have witnessed that the most recent update on the KOMCA website places Bang Chan at the third rank with 180 song credits to his name.

They flooded X by trending hashtags like "#KOMCASpotlightsOnChan," and one user even tweeted, "Bangchan is the person who works the hardest. I'm very proud of him and hope Chan will receive many good things in return. not just money and fame But it's love from people in this world."

Meanwhile, on September 23, 2023, Bang Chan, Changbin, and Han, the members of Stray Kids' 3RACHA, performed at the 2023 Global Citizen Music Festival. All eight members of the outstanding fourth-generation K-pop group were initially scheduled to perform as an octet; however, an unforeseen event caused their preparations for a group performance to fall through.

JYP Entertainment disclosed information on Hyunjin, Seungmin, and Lee Know's relatively minor incident in a statement on September 21, 2023. JYPE reported that there had been an unfortunate accident involving the car with the members in it the day before.

Although none of them were significantly hurt, the three members sustained mild muscle pain and bruises. As a result, per their doctor's orders, the group decided to call off their performance. However, staying true to the phrase 'the show must go on,' the 3RACHA sub-unit stepped up and offered to perform in place of the whole group.

Meanwhile, on November 10, 2023, Stray Kids released their most recent music video, LALALALA, and it immediately went viral. Their latest album, Rock-Star, consists of eight tracks. The tracks include a Korean version of their most recent partnership with Japanese artist LiSA, Social Path, and two distinct versions of 락 (LALALALA).