"J-Lo taught him well": Ben Affleck's Spanish interview during 'Air' promotions takes netizens by storm

By Amrita Das
Modified Apr 10, 2023 00:07 IST
Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck's fluent Spanish interview during "Air" promotions surprise fans. (Image via Getty Images)

Ben Affleck took the internet by storm with his Spanish skills. A clip of the actor speaking Spanish during a recent radio interview promoting his movie, Air, clip went viral on Twitter on April 5. Those who did not know that the Academy Award winner was conversationally fluent in Spanish were beyond shocked.

Ben Affleck talking about @airmovie in spanish. https://t.co/HZQN3vHdk9

Twitter user @ilgvaronis jokingly referred to Jennifer Lopez, whom the actor married in July 2022, and said that Lopez taught him well. Even though JLo was born in New York, her parents are Puerto Rican.

Netizens react to Ben Affleck&#039;s fluent Spanish (Image via Twitter/@ilgvaronis)
Netizens react to Ben Affleck's fluent Spanish (Image via Twitter/@ilgvaronis)

The movie Air chronicles the revolutionary partnership between footwear giant Nike and NBA legend Michael Jordan. While speaking to Spanish radio station La Cadena SER about his movie, the 50-year-old actor said:

“What’s important to understand is that this isn’t about Michael Jordan’s story; he doesn’t even appear in the movie.”

A portion of the interview was posted on TikTok by the radio network, in which Affleck explained some of his thought processes behind the movie in fluent and pretty impressive Spanish. He even joked with ease in the language.

Netizens react to Ben Affleck's fluent Spanish speaking skills

Ben Affleck’s fluent Spanish has spurred some hilarious reactions from fans. Some even joked that the actor switched from Ben to Benito. Many claimed that Affleck spoke better Spanish than his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

Affleck angling to be called Benito with the recent vacancy https://t.co/uKTsr0AAWe
Ben Affleck speaks better spanish than I could ever hope to achieve. #AIRMovievariety.com/2023/awards/aw… via @variety https://t.co/x4jIB1ChRO
Hearing Ben Affleck speak Spanish this good was not on my 2023 bingo card twitter.com/antoniacere/st…
Ben Affleck speaks Spanish and JLo doesn’t. i’m 💀 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/MrUnA8CDjq
Ben Affleck after completing Spanish on duolingo https://t.co/9C5CTsxdqR twitter.com/antoniacere/st…
@antoniacere casting himself in Argo makes sense!
@antoniacere Had no idea Ben Affleck was this fluent in Spanish
@antoniacere my duolingo owl listening to me during speaking lessons
@antoniacere Why is this so attractive? Help lol
@antoniacere Wow they weren’t lying about him translating for j.lo

However, this is not the first time Ben Affleck has showcased that he is bilingual. The actor has used Spanish previously on red carpets, in press interviews, and with paparazzi as well. While Jennifer Lopez’s Spanish-speaking skills come from her Puerto Rican heritage, Affleck learned the language when he was young.

Ben Affleck speaking spanish at the #AirMovie premiere https://t.co/SFoSqDH19e

Ben Affleck once told Kelly Clarkson on her daytime television variety talk show that when the actor was 13, he lived in Mexico for a year to film a television show, and that’s how he picked up the language so well.

Affleck also shared a funny instance where his daughter Violet, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, had studied Spanish in school and gotten really good at it, and that encouraged him to improve his Spanish skills as well so that his daughter could not surpass him. He joked:

“I don’t mind that I can’t do your math homework, but you are not gonna be better at Spanish than me.”

Ben Affleck's radio interview with La Cadena SER

While it's unclear when the Gone Girl actor promoted his latest movie Air on the Spanish radio show, he explained that Michael Jordan, who is widely appraised as the best basketball player of all time, is so important and magnificent that no actor in the world could be cast to play him.

youtube-cover

Ben Affleck said that the audience might immediately think that the movie is probably all bulls**t if anyone appeared as Jordan, which would have completely destroyed the movie.

The Boston native, who directed the film Air, added that he has so much respect and admiration for the 60-year-old former athlete that he would not have proceeded with creating the movie without the famed basketball player’s blessing.

He added that he had the opportunity to speak to Michael Jordan for about an hour, where he asked the athlete what he thought were the most important parts of the story of Air. Ben Affleck said that Jordan had a few notes about the movie and that the most important thing was making sure that Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis would portray his mother, Deloris Jordan.

