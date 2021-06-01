James Charles products on sale at nearly 50% off at Ulta store, people ask if they're "worth buying"

Following multiple grooming allegations and a lawsuit from his former producer, James Charles has been dropped by almost all sponsors. This includes Morphe, who introduced James' first artistry palette, now apparently being sold for nearly half off at the Ulta beauty supply store this Memorial day.

The internet sensation first showcased his "James Charles x Morphe" palette in a video in November 2018 titled, "James Charles x Morphe Reveal."

As a beauty guru, fans had previously requested him to make his own palette since he was quite the artist. And that palette was recently put on sale by Morphe and Ulta.

James Charles' products at Ulta

Since their release, the 22-year-old's products have always been a big hit with his fans and other makeup gurus.

However, ever since the accusations came to light, sales of his products have dropped drastically. They have even allegedly been distributed to discount clothing stores in the US, such as Ross.

The products appeared to be significantly lower-priced, as Ulta prompted its consumers to take them off their hands.

James Charles' artistry palette in collaboration with Morphe (Image via Twitter)

The original sized palette, as seen above, was initially selling for $39. However, it had recently dropped to more than $10 off, now selling for $29. This was James Charles' most popular item, as many influencers have used it in their makeup routines.

The second item to go on sale was James' palette, a miniature version.

The "mini" palette also went on sale along with other James Charles products (Image via Twitter)

Originally retailing for $26, this item flew off the shelves once the price dropped to almost half off, at $15.

The third and final product to be sold on sale by Ulta from the James Charles collection was the makeup brushes.

James Charles' infamous makeup brushes were also added to the sale section (Image via Twitter)

Previously sold for $59, people who were still fans could get his Eye Brush Set for a price that would be considered a "steal." At $35, the brush set was James Charles' most expensive item. However, Ulta spared none.

Fans wonder if collection is "worth buying"

Despite his ongoing scandals, former and current fans, and regular makeup gurus, who didn't have the chance to try them out after their 2018 release, wanted to see the overall quality of the products.

As James Charles is an internationally-known online beauty guru with many fans and celebrities at his reach, many were curious to see what all the former hype was about.

Lol nearly tho — ferms 🤙🏽 (@fermypoo) May 31, 2021

It was 40% at an Ulta near me. pic.twitter.com/xgdPNWoYcC — Kat (@_KeKat) May 31, 2021

memorial day sale — ethan (@ethaanmodic) May 31, 2021

James is going out sad 😭 — Alex Lores💔¹¹ (@_ajlores__) May 31, 2021

Makeup so good it hides your past crimes — BobbyTwoToes11 (@BToes11) May 31, 2021

Instant regret? There's nothing instant about this situation. — Broadway Butterfly (@Bway_Butterfly) June 1, 2021

Man this would be a great steal if his products weren’t absolutely terrible. I wouldn’t even give $15 for those — 100% vaccinated— Shot Girl Summer (@WatchMyShoes__) June 1, 2021

lmao even at the sephora canada website — 🌷Nightingale 🌷 (@moonlittle24) June 1, 2021

Twitter users were even left wondering if buying James' products meant they were in support of him.

Damn... ay guys is it worth buying it? Does this mean I’m a predator supporter since I’m buying his stuff? I don’t want to but this is really tempting. — kiro275 (@kiro275) May 31, 2021

Others applauded Ulta for "finally" doing what they should have done a while ago: drop James Charles.

Ulta is finally doing something right😌 pic.twitter.com/a3UzpAKbGD — Frenemies Out Of Context (@Frenemiespods) May 31, 2021

As things are currently not looking up, the famous YouTube-based make-up artist went on a social media hiatus. However, he returned two times within two weeks, causing the public to wonder if he'd return for a third time soon.

