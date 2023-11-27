Jean Knight net worth: Fortune explored as R&B singer dies aged 80 

Popular singer, Jean Knight, best known for the classic, Mr Big Stuff, has passed away at 80 years old. The singer's family confirmed the news and stated that Knight died due to natural and age-related causes. The statement released by Knight's family further that she passed away on November 22, 2023, at her home in New Orleans.

The statement also talked about her long and successful career:

“New Orleans and the music world mourns the loss of one of its most treasured musical daughters, Jean Knight, who departed this world on November 22, 2023, at the age of 80. Ms. Knight, a native of New Orleans, became an integral part of the city’s musical legacy.

"Her musical journey began with Doggin’ Me Around on JetStream Records and culminated with the groundbreaking Mr. Big Stuff on Stax Records.”

Born in 1943, Jean Knight was a well-known R&B singer from Louisiana, who started her career in music in the 1960s. The singer is known for her hits like The Man That Left Me, Lonesome Tonight, Anyone Can Love Him, and many more. All of her songs made her a small fortune contributing to her net worth of $1.1 million (per Idol Net Worth).

Expand Tweet

The family also requested privacy at this difficult time:

“As we bid farewell to this iconic soulstress, New Orleans and her global fan base join together in gratitude for the indelible mark she left on the world. The family of Jean Knight kindly requests privacy during this difficult time and expresses heartfelt gratitude for the love and support from fans.”

Jean Knight’s career explored as netizens pay tribute

Born and raised in Louisiana, Jean Knight was loved by the masses for her songs, and music throughout the years. The singer had a long career, as she started off just after she finished high school in the 1960s.

Knight began her career in her cousin’s bar, where several bands noticed her, and she finally made her way into the industry after her first hit, Mr Big Stuff released. Throughout the years, she has released many albums like Keep It Comin', My Toot Toot, Shaki de Boo-Tee, Queen, and many more.

The singer has also received a huge number of accolades and awards for her songs and music throughout the years. On the personal front, Jean Knight was married twice, once to Thomas Commedore, with whom she had a son, Emile. The singer later married Earl Harris.

Social media users mourn the passing away of Jean Knight: Tributes explored

Jean Knight's fans, family and friends are mourning her loss and paying tributes. Here are some reactions online:

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

Netizens mourn as the iconic singer passes away at the age of 80 (Image via Twitter)

The family is grief-struck and devastated by the loss and has not yet revealed the details about her funeral and memorial services.