Jersey Shore star Sammi Giancola announces engagement to Justin May

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Sammi 'Sweetheart' Gioncola recently took to social media to share the news of her engagement with her fans. She stated that her boyfriend, Justin May, proposed to her on March 16, 2024.

In the Instagram post, Sammi wrote that it was "the easiest question" she ever answered and noted that she was the "happiest" and "luckiest girl" in the world.

"I'll love you forever, and then some. Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

The MTV star clarified that the announcement was not an April Fool joke since she gave fans the update on April 1, 2024. Fans saw Sammi return to the Jersey Shore spin-off in season 7, and her boyfriend, Justin, also made an appearance.

Justin May calls Jersey Shore star Sammi Gioncola his "best friend" in engagement announcement

Much like the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star, Justin May also took to social media to announce his and Sammi's recent engagement. He posted a series of pictures with his fans and expressed excitement about spending his life with the MTV star.

"She said yes! Can't wait to marry my best friend! Love you so much babe! Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you!"

Sammi 'Sweetheart' Gioncola returned to Jersey Shore as part of Family Vacation in season 7. Ahead of the season premiere, Sammi spoke to Too Fab about how Justin felt about her return to reality television.

Sammi said that Justin had been extremely supportive of her choice and stated that he made it "a lot easier" for her to return to the show.

"He's like a breath of fresh air, like I didn't have to worry about him. He was like 'Go for it. I support you.' He's very supportive and he's awesome and I'm so thankful for that."

Fans saw Justin in a recent episode. The cast informed Sammi about her ex-boyfriend Ronnie joining the cast in Nashville and while she was okay with the reunion, she set certain boundaries, out of respect for Justin. In the segment, she informed Justin that the cast had a sit-down with her about Nashville.

Sammi called the interaction "awkward" and recalled wondering if she would be comfortable with her "man" being under the same roof as his ex-girlfriend.

Although she told Justin that she would not be okay with the scenario, Justin told her that he was unbothered by her and Ronnie being in Nashville at the same time.

He told her he trusted her and knew there was nothing between them anymore. He told her to "play it by ear" and reassured her that she would be okay. He further advised Sammi to remove herself from situations that made her uncomfortable and told her not to get into any fights.

In a confessional, Sammi told the cameras that she felt "lucky" to be with Justin because he made her feel comfortable about Ronnie's upcoming appearance. She added that he is very supportive.

Sammi and Justin made their relationship social media official in November 2021

Justin May, Sammi Goincola's fiancé, was first introduced to Jersey Shore fans on X in November 2021. Although the two didn't get together while Sammi was a part of the MTV show, Justin worked as a bartender in one of the clubs the cast frequently visited.

In August 2022, the reality star took to social media to celebrate one year of togetherness with her beau. Sammi shared several pictures of the couple and called it the "best 365 days." Justin also took to social media to share the milestone and called their time together "an amazing year."

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 7 airs episodes weekly on Thursdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.