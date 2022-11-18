"Jessica's insecurities are exhausting": Fans slam Jessica Stocker after her comments about Lindsay Hubbard on Winter House

Winter House aired a brand new episode on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members as they spent some quality time with each other in Stowe, Vermont over the two weeks of their stay, while also being involved in many complicated relationship dynamics, misunderstandings, fights, and conflicts.

The Winter House episode also saw the arrival of Summer House couple Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. The duo's arrival saw a lot of awkwardness between the cast members. Since the time newbie Jessica Stocker made her debut this season, viewers as well as cast members have noticed and pointed out her resemblance to Lindsay.

After the Summer House couple arrived at the house, the cast took the opportunity to bring up the resemblance once again. However, Jessica confessed that Lindsay was a lot older than her and didn't quite understand the resemblance. Fans were disappointed with her comments and slammed her for the same. One tweeted:

Dos of Reality @dosofreality_ Jessica’s insecurities are exhausting. Lindsay might be a menace at times but she is gorgeous and looks her age. Women who come for other women’s looks bore me. #WinterHouse Jessica’s insecurities are exhausting. Lindsay might be a menace at times but she is gorgeous and looks her age. Women who come for other women’s looks bore me. #WinterHouse https://t.co/jrwWpvk2d3

The official synopsis of the episode titled, Friendships on Ice, reads:

"With Lindsay and Carl's arrival to Stowe, Kyle, Amanda and Luke are excited to see their besties; Jason hopes to find closure; Austen focuses on mending his broken friendship with Lindsay."

Fans slam Jessica for her comments about Lindsay Hubbard on Winter House

With Lindsay's arrival on Winter House along with now-fiance Carl Radke, Jessica reflected on times when people brought up her resemblance to the Summer House star. When she went on to ask Ciara if she and Lindsay looked similar, her fellow cast mate explained that although there wasn't an exact resemblance, they still shared similarities.

Later on in the episode, Jessica confessed that she didn't feel like there was any resemblance or Lindsay was potentially an "older version of her," similar to her mother or her aunt. While sitting in the car with her fellow cast members Craig, Amanda, and Kory, Jessica stated that she "didn't even find Lindsay that cute," and that she was bothered by people pointing out their resemblance.

To this, Craig, who was driving the car, said:

"What do you think I said the entire time? Everyone kept saying that, like, you look like her, and I was like "that's not the nicest thing.""

Fans were furious at Jessica for her comments towards Lindsay and took to social media to express their displeasure. Check out what they have to say.

Miss Twilly @Twilly910 Jessica, I hate to tell you, Lindsay is gorgeous, and in no universe does she look like you mother or aunt, maybe a slightly older, gorgeous sister. #WinterHouse Jessica, I hate to tell you, Lindsay is gorgeous, and in no universe does she look like you mother or aunt, maybe a slightly older, gorgeous sister. #WinterHouse

Bridget @bridgec17 Jessica and Craig commenting on Lindsay’s looks was absolutely disgusting. #WinterHouse Jessica and Craig commenting on Lindsay’s looks was absolutely disgusting. #WinterHouse

Bravo Bombshell @BravoBombshell



#WinterHouse Don’t worry, Jessica, you don’t remind us of Lindsay. Lindsay is smart and beautiful. Don’t worry, Jessica, you don’t remind us of Lindsay. Lindsay is smart and beautiful.#WinterHouse

MKM Brite @MKMBrite Jessica is always saying something slick to the cameras. Say it to Lindsay’s face…. #WinterHouse Jessica is always saying something slick to the cameras. Say it to Lindsay’s face…. #WinterHouse

Tee @Teemair I’m sorry do these people have the same eyes as us? @LindsHubbs is gorgeous they’re taking the piss if they think that Jessica should be offended by people thinking she looks like Lindsay like girl, that’s a compliment and one of the best ones you could get wtf #winterhouse I’m sorry do these people have the same eyes as us? @LindsHubbs is gorgeous they’re taking the piss if they think that Jessica should be offended by people thinking she looks like Lindsay like girl, that’s a compliment and one of the best ones you could get wtf #winterhouse

BravoAndBlaze @BravoAndBlaze Jessica did NOT just DISRESPECT Lindsay Hubbard #winterhouse Jessica did NOT just DISRESPECT Lindsay Hubbard #winterhouse https://t.co/7UrUCWstw0

dramabananna @dramabananna

And here she is, saying how Lindsay is old and not that pretty Jessica:’The girls criticize me’And here she is, saying how Lindsay is old and not that pretty #WinterHouse Jessica:’The girls criticize me’And here she is, saying how Lindsay is old and not that pretty #WinterHouse https://t.co/v5NSH7IzNT

glitter @glidergirrl #winterhouse I literally thought Jessica couldn’t be any worse until she starts talking about Lindsay!!! #insecurity I literally thought Jessica couldn’t be any worse until she starts talking about Lindsay!!! #insecurity #winterhouse

nicole @ItsNicNow I’m confused, I thought Jessica didn’t like mean girls, yet, that’s all she’s been behind Lindsay’s back? #WinterHouse I’m confused, I thought Jessica didn’t like mean girls, yet, that’s all she’s been behind Lindsay’s back? #WinterHouse

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 Hey Jessica. Old looking Lindsay is doing Marshall’s commercials while you’re … what do you do again? #winterhouse Hey Jessica. Old looking Lindsay is doing Marshall’s commercials while you’re … what do you do again? #winterhouse

What transpired on Winter House season 2 episode 6?

On tonight's episode of Winter House, Lindsay and Carl's arrival was met with a lot of tension. Ahead of the couple's visit, Austen revealed that Lindsay had made inappropriate gestures towards him on the day of Kyle and Amanda's wedding. It brought in a lot of drama, as the cast members noted that it was on the same day that Lindsay and Carl decided to give their relationship another shot.

Meanwhile, Ciara still wasn't on talking terms with Lindsay following their heated altercation on Season 6 of Summer House. Jason, however, wished to have a conversation with Lindsay and resolve their issues. The duo connected last year on Winter House following which Lindsay got pregnant. However, the star also suffered a miscarriage soon after. Jason noted that the incident fractured their relationship.

The cast members went figure skating and enjoyed their time participating in different routines. While Jessica and Kory figured out their relationship, Rachel wanted to extend a hand of support for Jason.

Season 2 of Winter House has been extremely dramatic since its premiere. With the season only being in its nascent stages, there is still a lot more to come. Viewers will have to tune in to find out how the dynamics pan out for the cast this season.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Winter House next Thursday, November 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes