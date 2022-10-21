"I feel bad for Luke": Fans side with Luke after Craig accuses him of making Jessica uncomfortable on Winter House

Winter House Season 2 aired yet another dramatic episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode features the cast members embroiled in conflicts, arguments and drama as they tried to spend some quality time with each other in Vermont. Newcomers and veterans aim to spend two weeks in Stowe to document the second installment.

On this week's episode of Winter House, Jessica confessed to not being attracted to Luke when she had previously confessed to liking him in the premiere. Even after Amanda's guidance, she failed to clear up the misunderstanding with Luke. By the end of the episode, the latter was trying to build a connection, but was accused by Craig of making women uncomfortable.

Luke felt insulted by the accusation and after a brief conversation with his sister, left the house for good. Fans, however, sided with Luke and blamed Jessica for not being clear with him and Craig for insulting him. One tweeted:

Chai and Bravo @ChaiandBravo And I feel bad for Luke cause if Jess just told him he probably would back off. Now here’s Craig yelling at Luke that he makes girls feel uncomfortable. #WinterHouse And I feel bad for Luke cause if Jess just told him he probably would back off. Now here’s Craig yelling at Luke that he makes girls feel uncomfortable. #WinterHouse

The official synopsis of the episode reads:

"Relationships begin to shatter during a snow squall; Craig takes a firm stance on shared house chores; Ciara, Luke and Jason flirt with the newcomers; after a party at a local bar in town, tensions rise."

Luke is accused of making Jessica uncomfortable on Winter House

In the premiere episode of WInter House Season 2, Luke and newcomer Jessica Stocker instantly hit it off. The two talked about their respective professions and were seen constantly together in the episode. Although fellow cast members felt awkward about their interaction, the duo maintained the connection.

In a confessional, Jessica opened up about her feelings regarding Luke and said:

"I have a very dominant personality. So I'm always attracted to the most powerful guy in the room. Luke seems to be really confident...producing a movie, he has a lot of power. Obviously, he's incredible to look at...and I keep looking at him, like. "I really don't know what you're saying but you're really hot.""

When Luke asked if she was interested in dating her friend Jason, she replied in negation and made it clear that she was looking to build a connection with him. However, she felt that Luke was coming on a little too strong when he asked her for a kiss while they were in the hot tub.

On this week's episode of Winter House, Jessica maintained a clear distance from Luke by going out shopping for groceries with fellow newcomer Kory, who she called a "breath of fresh air." Throughout dinner, she felt comfortable as Luke sat beside her and tried to initiate a conversation. In a confessional, Jessica stated that she needed space.

Later on, Jessica confessed to Amanda that she wasn't attracted to Luke. She said:

"Like, when I first came into the house, I was like, "he's so hot and like, charming." Then the more that we got to know each otbher, the more that I realized like, for me, like, it probably wasn't romantic. And I think for him, it was."

By the end of the Winter House episode, Luke was trying to hug Jessica, which made her feel uncomfortable. When the former tried to talk to Paige, Craig accused him of making both women feel uncomfortable. Luke initially failed to understand the situation but later broke down in a conversation with his sister, feeling insulted.

In a confessional, Luke said:

"Up until tonight, Jess had been showing interest. She's been flirting with me since we got here, but when you're left there sitting in your thoughts, being like "Did I do that? Did I make people feel this way? It's really kind of a mindf***. If I'm that guy, bud..I just wanna go home."

With the advice of his sister, Luke left the house. It is unclear as of now if he will make his return to Winter House.

Fans take Luke's side over the whole drama on Winter House

Fans felt that it was Jessica's fault for not being clear with him and slammed Craig for his behavior towards him. Check out what they have to say.

Chai and Bravo @ChaiandBravo Jess should just directly tell Luke she’s not interested. Some people don’t pick up on the body language right away. #WinterHouse Jess should just directly tell Luke she’s not interested. Some people don’t pick up on the body language right away. #WinterHouse

birddie (25) @bbbirddie aw man i feel bad for luke… they just need to tell him straight that jess isn’t interested. he’s not a bad guy. #WinterHouse aw man i feel bad for luke… they just need to tell him straight that jess isn’t interested. he’s not a bad guy. #WinterHouse

Ki @MuzikalAmbition Luke didn’t deserve that, and the fact no one came to his defense is breaking my heart. #WinterHouse Luke didn’t deserve that, and the fact no one came to his defense is breaking my heart. #WinterHouse

Spasovitz @spasovitz This new chick is so annoying to watch. You can’t lead a man on and then be surprised when he also acts interested. Let him know. Instead she plays the victim. Luke always gets the bad rap and I think it’s bc he’s a decent guy compared to men like Craig and Kyle. #WinterHouse This new chick is so annoying to watch. You can’t lead a man on and then be surprised when he also acts interested. Let him know. Instead she plays the victim. Luke always gets the bad rap and I think it’s bc he’s a decent guy compared to men like Craig and Kyle. #WinterHouse

@SummerLove @SummerL72633285 twitter.com/dramabananna/s… dramabananna @dramabananna Watching it back, it’s not Luke who should feel embarrassed but everyone else. Jessica for not talking to him as a grownup & stopping it, & the rest for knowing what was going on and letting it happen, laughing behind his back and gossiping. They created the problem #WinterHouse Watching it back, it’s not Luke who should feel embarrassed but everyone else. Jessica for not talking to him as a grownup & stopping it, & the rest for knowing what was going on and letting it happen, laughing behind his back and gossiping. They created the problem #WinterHouse Truth is that Luke thought he was among friends but apparently he was wrong. Poor guy. Honestly - the Paige, Craig combo are ruining all the houses. The good vibes are gone. #WinterHouse Truth is that Luke thought he was among friends but apparently he was wrong. Poor guy. Honestly - the Paige, Craig combo are ruining all the houses. The good vibes are gone. #WinterHouse twitter.com/dramabananna/s…

Andine Hunter @LabelleDiva #WinterHouse Jess is going around telling everyone she’s no longer interested in Luke. EXCEPT Luke himself!! Girl needed to be straight and direct to avoid unnecessary awkwardness and confusion Jess is going around telling everyone she’s no longer interested in Luke. EXCEPT Luke himself!! Girl needed to be straight and direct to avoid unnecessary awkwardness and confusion 😒 #WinterHouse

TerriD @demelio_terri Awww I feel bad for Luke , he’s not a bad guy ☹️. Craig is an out control, drunken Ahole. #WinterHouse Awww I feel bad for Luke , he’s not a bad guy ☹️. Craig is an out control, drunken Ahole. #WinterHouse

Dean @thedeans_list Remember in the hot tub Jess said she was into Luke. She changed her mind but she didn't let him know she wasn't interested anymore. Now Luke's leaving smh and I still don't get what so special about Jess but whatever #WinterHouse Remember in the hot tub Jess said she was into Luke. She changed her mind but she didn't let him know she wasn't interested anymore. Now Luke's leaving smh and I still don't get what so special about Jess but whatever #WinterHouse

Nicole @nikki_cole530 I'm sorry but Jessica told Luke she's into him, then stayed home with JUST HIM AND ANOTHER COUPLE when everyone went out... but then cried when he put his hand on her leg?? Gtfo. #winterhouse I'm sorry but Jessica told Luke she's into him, then stayed home with JUST HIM AND ANOTHER COUPLE when everyone went out... but then cried when he put his hand on her leg?? Gtfo. #winterhouse

Meg 💗 @GrandmaMeg2011

Hey Jess! Newsflash sweetheart : Tell the man you're not interested. Simple.



#WinterHouse I am more annoyed with Jess for being quiet than with poor Luke for trying.Hey Jess! Newsflash sweetheart : Tell the man you're not interested. Simple. I am more annoyed with Jess for being quiet than with poor Luke for trying. Hey Jess! Newsflash sweetheart : Tell the man you're not interested. Simple. #WinterHouse

Ana G @anahippiesrus This is absolutely ridiculous, people making this a huge thing. I’m absolutely calling BS on everyone in the house. I wish Carl, Lindsay, and Danielle were in the house. I’m super bummed with the fact that no one stuck up for Luke especially Kyle. #WinterHouse This is absolutely ridiculous, people making this a huge thing. I’m absolutely calling BS on everyone in the house. I wish Carl, Lindsay, and Danielle were in the house. I’m super bummed with the fact that no one stuck up for Luke especially Kyle. #WinterHouse

Cast members of Winter House Season 2 include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Winter House Season 2 next Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

