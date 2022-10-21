"I feel bad for Luke": Fans side with Luke after Craig accuses him of making Jessica uncomfortable on Winter House

Winter House Season 2 aired yet another dramatic episode on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode features the cast members embroiled in conflicts, arguments and drama as they tried to spend some quality time with each other in Vermont. Newcomers and veterans aim to spend two weeks in Stowe to document the second installment.
On this week's episode of Winter House, Jessica confessed to not being attracted to Luke when she had previously confessed to liking him in the premiere. Even after Amanda's guidance, she failed to clear up the misunderstanding with Luke. By the end of the episode, the latter was trying to build a connection, but was accused by Craig of making women uncomfortable.
Luke felt insulted by the accusation and after a brief conversation with his sister, left the house for good. Fans, however, sided with Luke and blamed Jessica for not being clear with him and Craig for insulting him. One tweeted:
The official synopsis of the episode reads:
"Relationships begin to shatter during a snow squall; Craig takes a firm stance on shared house chores; Ciara, Luke and Jason flirt with the newcomers; after a party at a local bar in town, tensions rise."
Luke is accused of making Jessica uncomfortable on Winter House
In the premiere episode of WInter House Season 2, Luke and newcomer Jessica Stocker instantly hit it off. The two talked about their respective professions and were seen constantly together in the episode. Although fellow cast members felt awkward about their interaction, the duo maintained the connection.
In a confessional, Jessica opened up about her feelings regarding Luke and said:
"I have a very dominant personality. So I'm always attracted to the most powerful guy in the room. Luke seems to be really confident...producing a movie, he has a lot of power. Obviously, he's incredible to look at...and I keep looking at him, like. "I really don't know what you're saying but you're really hot.""
When Luke asked if she was interested in dating her friend Jason, she replied in negation and made it clear that she was looking to build a connection with him. However, she felt that Luke was coming on a little too strong when he asked her for a kiss while they were in the hot tub.
On this week's episode of Winter House, Jessica maintained a clear distance from Luke by going out shopping for groceries with fellow newcomer Kory, who she called a "breath of fresh air." Throughout dinner, she felt comfortable as Luke sat beside her and tried to initiate a conversation. In a confessional, Jessica stated that she needed space.
Later on, Jessica confessed to Amanda that she wasn't attracted to Luke. She said:
"Like, when I first came into the house, I was like, "he's so hot and like, charming." Then the more that we got to know each otbher, the more that I realized like, for me, like, it probably wasn't romantic. And I think for him, it was."
By the end of the Winter House episode, Luke was trying to hug Jessica, which made her feel uncomfortable. When the former tried to talk to Paige, Craig accused him of making both women feel uncomfortable. Luke initially failed to understand the situation but later broke down in a conversation with his sister, feeling insulted.
In a confessional, Luke said:
"Up until tonight, Jess had been showing interest. She's been flirting with me since we got here, but when you're left there sitting in your thoughts, being like "Did I do that? Did I make people feel this way? It's really kind of a mindf***. If I'm that guy, bud..I just wanna go home."
With the advice of his sister, Luke left the house. It is unclear as of now if he will make his return to Winter House.
Fans take Luke's side over the whole drama on Winter House
Fans felt that it was Jessica's fault for not being clear with him and slammed Craig for his behavior towards him. Check out what they have to say.
Cast members of Winter House Season 2 include Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller with friends Jessica Stocker, Rachel Clark, and Kory Keefer.
Tune in to an all-new episode of Winter House Season 2 next Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.