"Jimin really owns Deezer": Fans celebrate as idol becomes the first and only Korean act to rank at #1 on Deezer Top 100 Germany with 'Like Crazy'

Almost a year after the release of his FACE album, one of its standout tracks, Like Crazy, recently reached new heights. The song claimed the top spot on the Deezer Top 100 Germany chart, making Jimin the first and only Korean artist to achieve this feat, as per @JiminGlobal.

The news sent shockwaves across social media on March 11, with hashtags like 'HISTORY MAKER JIMIN' and 'RECORD MAKER' trending online. This accomplishment on the Deezer Germany chart is particularly significant, considering the country reportedly has the third-highest number of Deezer users globally.

Deezer's Top 100 chart highlights the most popular songs based on streaming data from the Deezer platform in a particular country, offering insights into global music trends and preferences. Fans celebrated the idol's recent feat on the Germany chart, recognizing the global impact of Like Crazy.

Fans laud BTS' Jimin as Like Crazy ranks #1 on the Deezer Top 100 Germany chart

Like Crazy has secured top positions on prestigious charts such as the Billboard Hot 100 and Spotify Global Chart as well. As part of Jimin's solo debut album FACE, which released on March 24, 2023, the track has transcended borders, earning acclaim and recognition from fans across the globe.

Fans expressed their joy about the idol's achievement on social media platforms, praising the BTS member for earning yet another remarkable feat in his solo career.

The artist's dominance on the Deezer chart saw him surpass other top tracks, including Benson Boone's Beautiful Things, Beyoncé's TEXAS HOLD 'EM, and Teddy Swims's Lose Control. Another hit track from the same album, Set Me Free pt. 2, climbed to sixth position on the same chart, surpassing well-known artists like Ariana Grande, Jack Harlow, and Tata McRae.

Moreover, in a historic moment, the Lie singer, alongside BTS member V, secured the top two spots on the Deezer Top 100 worldwide chart. This achievement marked a significant milestone, and fans were over the moon about this development. The Deezer Top 100 chart highlights the most streamed songs across countries and genres.

While the Filter singer and his fellow BTS members, including Jungkook, Taehyung, and Namjoon, enlisted in the military in December 2023, they continue to have an impact on the music industry. Fans now eagerly anticipate their return to the spotlight in June 2025.