"JISOOxDiorAW24" trends on X as the brand ranks #1 in Paris Fashion Week's Top hashtags via Sprinklr real-time data with over 400K mentions

Jisoo, a member of BLACKPINK, made a notable appearance at Paris Fashion Week, garnering attention for her presence and style. On February 27, 2024, Dior held its ready-to-wear fashion show for Autumn/Winter 2024–2025 at Paris's Jardin des Tuileries. Several celebrities crowded the front row while Maria Grazia Chiuri's latest collection was exhibited at Paris Fashion Week.

On February 27, the Flower singer's entry at the coveted fashion show garnered a massive rush of fans outside the event. Similarly, the idol created a stir online as "JISOO THE HUMAN DIOR" also trended on X along with the other hashtag as the brand ranked #1 in Paris Fashion Week's Top hashtags.

Sprinklr—a reporting and analytics tool—released real-time data showing the singer's tag "JISOOxDiorAW24" being used with over 400K mentions.

"MAIN EVENT OF PFW": Fans swoon over Jisoo's appearance at the 2024 Paris Fashion Week

On February 27, adding her star power to the second day of Paris Fashion Week, the BLACKPINK star, who represents Dior, dressed to turn heads during the fashion brand's catwalk presentations.

The global ambassador chose a more sophisticated interpretation of the schoolgirl style for Dior's inaugural presentation. As Dior's spokesperson, she accessorized with a belted blazer minidress over a white collared shirt and black tie. The Flower singer paid homage to the long-standing tradition of the French multinational luxury fashion brand by carrying a black-patterned Miss Dior purse.

The idol had two braids in her hair, each with a black ribbon, for an elegant look, which led to parallels between her and the famous fictional character of Wednesday Adams from the popular 2022 Hollywood series Wednesday. Since the BLACKPINK star wore long black stockings, her monochromatic outfit was enhanced by the flash of color from her black and yellow shoes.

Later, Talkwalker's Worldwide Top Brands listed Christian Dior at the top, as the hashtag "JISOO" trended widely in related subjects. In the Worldwide Top Hashtags, "JISOOxDiorAW24" was placed #4.

For the unversed, a reporting and analytics tool called Sprinklr can extract insights from unstructured data in real time. More than thirty digital outlets, including print, radio, television, blogs, and news, may have their data processed by it.

Meanwhile, Talkwalker's consumer intelligence platform uses AI to monitor 187 languages and over 150 million websites and social media accounts. Through social listening, it gives advertisers valuable insights. Talkwalker analyzes brand interactions containing emoticons, sentiment analysis, words or phrases connected to passion, and unfavorable brand references to calculate brand love.

The Flower singer's hashtag trended to the point that it went as high as 1 million mentions and posts on X, with "JISOO THE HUMAN DIOR" amassing over 739K and "JISOOxDiorAW24" rising to 719K from 400K from the morning statistics. Fans were ecstatic as they reacted to her appearance for Dior at the fashion week and flooded X with praises.

After arriving at the event, the BLACKPINK idol was seen posing for the cameras with Hollywood artist Rosalia, enjoying a light discussion while seated in the first row of the show. Fans expressed their joy as the videos of the duo smiling and snapping photos together went viral online.

Rosalia shared pictures and videos from the VIP event on social media, saying she had a great day. She even included a picture of herself with the Flower singer. In return, the K-pop sensation shared the same picture on her Instagram account, delighting fans even more.

On February 21, 2024, Jisoo of BLACKPINK founded her own company, BLISSOO, and promised to provide her fans with an update on her solo ventures shortly.