"Just make super bacon": Internet reacts as 'Super' wild pigs from Canada threaten to invade the US

A rapidly growing population of ‘super pigs’ from Canada that are hard to eradicate is currently threatening to invade the south of the U.S.-Canadian border.

States like North Dakota, Montana, and Minnesota are taking precautionary steps to prevent these mammals from entering and spreading across the country. In Canada, these feral swine have been roaming freely in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Alberta.

These animals are often the outcome of crossbreeds that amalgamate domestic swine’s size and high fecundity with the survival skills of Eurasian wild boars. Professor Ryan Brook from the University of Saskatchewan describes these feral swine as the most invasive animal on Earth. He added that these mammals are an “ecological train wreck."

Northern U.S. states are preparing to prevent the invasion of these feral swine. (Image via X/philip lewis)

Brook said that Canada’s problem with pigs dates back to the ’80s when farmers were encouraged to raise wild boar. However, after the market collapsed in 2001, some farmers got frustrated and cut their fences, setting the mammals free.

Wild boar causes annual crop losses in the United States of around $2.5 billion, particularly in southern states like Texas. These animals can also be aggressive toward humans, as a Texas woman was killed by feral swine back in 2019.

Netizens reacted to the current threat of wild pig invasions. One X user commented on ABC News' report on the matter and joked about making 'super' bacon.

Internet reacts to the threat of 'super pigs' invasion in the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Netizens react to the threat of super pigs invading the U.S.

While a few people volunteered to hunt down these hard-to-eradicate feral swine and roast them, several others said how this was a sign of everything coming to an end and how some of the prophecies about animals overtaking human civilization were coming true.

Some suggested that releasing wolves could have solved this problem. One user wondered if these swine could be sterilized so that their exploding population and its spread in the U.S. states could be controlled.

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Social media users react to the feral animals' threat of invading the United States. (Image via X/@ABC)

Super Pigs are quick to reproduce

Ryan Brook said that these super pigs have smart survival skills, they are adaptive and furry, so they can resist extremely cold weather. These animals consume about anything, including crops and wildlife. However, another concerning factor about their presence is the spread of diseases.

Wild boar can bring diseases like African swine fever. The reproductive phase in these mammals is also quick. One super pig can give birth to six piglets in one litter and can birth two litters in a year. Thus, even if 65% or more of their population is killed each year, their population will still continue to increase. There is also very little success, about 2–3 percent, in hunting these animals.

Brook suggested that the only effective method to take them down would be to be really aggressive and have all kinds of tools handy to tackle these pigs.