“Kids don’t belong in a bar”: Debate ensues online as Texas woman slams 27-year-old mother for bringing crying baby to a bar

In Austin, Texas, two women in a bar got into a furious verbal fight after one of the two women, a 27-year-old mother, brought her toddler to the place. The woman and the young mother argue angrily in the now-viral footage.

The slightly older woman said:

"Get your baby out of the bar, why would you do this to the poor kid?"

She is on camera asking the question while several people observe from the background.

Getting engaged, one of her friends remarks that the infant is having a good time. To which the woman replies:

"No, he's not having fun."

The young mother mentions that they are ready to depart after paying the bill at one point.

Meanwhile, once the video went viral on social media platforms like X, it divided the netizens. They took to the video's comment section to express their split opinion.

Netizens reacted as the Texas woman yelled at a young mother for bringing her crying baby to a bar

The viral video of the woman left netizens divided (Image via Pexels)

In the meantime, the clip has already gone viral on social media. People couldn't agree on who was at fault after seeing the video, shared on X. They took to the platform to express their opinions and outrage regarding the entire situation. Many people supported her and agreed that the mother who brought her baby to a bar was wrong here.

On the other hand, even though many people thought she might have been right, they agreed that her approach to handling the situation was wrong.

Only a little is known about the entire scenario, not even the name of the Texas bar they are in or the time of day.

On the other hand, the names and identities of the women are still unknown.