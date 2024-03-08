"Kiki for MVP": The Real Housewives of Miami fans cheer as cast member calls out Lisa Hochstein

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 aired its part three of the reunion special on Thursday, March 7, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast continue their conversation with Andy Cohen before they officially wrapped up the latest season.

The cast went over several conflicts and issues, including the "boat ride from hell" from when the cast went to Mexico. A flashback of the same was played during the latest episode during which, Lisa was throwing food at dogs in an attempt to feed them.

When Kiki Barth told her it wasn't nice, she defended herself by yelling that she was trying to help animals because she loved them.

This caused a yelling match between the two and during the reunion special, Kiki noted that it was disrespectful. She added that she felt that Lisa looks down on people like her.

The Real Housewives of Miami fans react to Kiki vs Lisa

In The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 episode 20 (reunion special part 3) fans saw Kiki and Lisa butt heads over what happened during a trip to Mexico. A clip was played back about their fight that started after Kiki pointed out that it wasn't nice of Lisa to throw food at dogs (in an attempt to feed them).

When Andy Cohen asked Lisa whether she thought it was wrong of her to feed the dogs, she admitted that it was. She added that it was one of the most difficult days of her life since she had to sign the most important document yet.

Kiki justified herself and stated that she felt Lisa Hochstein didn't respect people like her. The Real Housewives of Miami recurring cast member noted that Lisa didn't have a reaction when the rest of the cast told her not to throw food but when Kiki pointed it out, she 'felt the need' to tell her to 'shut the f*ck up.'

"You need to understand where you come from. And you're talking about poor people the way you talk about this dog."

The Real Housewives of Miami season 6 friend reminded her that she didn't have much money before she met Lenny Hochstein and slammed her for being entitled and selfish.

"You look down on poor people, especially me in this group. I feel like you look at me like I don't belong here, and you're going to respect me."

Guerdy interjected while Lisa Hochstein kept denying what Kiki was saying. She told Kiki that she did belong in the group and tried to explain to Lisa that she was hurt more than anything else.

She added that multiple times in the past, she brought up the incident by asking Kiki whether she was going to fight her.

Andy Cohen pointed out that it was a "microaggression" that would land differently when Lisa said it to Kiki compared to if she were to say it to another cast member such as Alexia or Marysol.

Episodes of The Real Housewives of Miami are available to stream on Bravo.