"King behaviour": ARMYs celebrate as BTS becomes the most awarded group at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards, despite being on hiatus

On October 10, 2023, BTS became the most awarded group at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards despite being on hiatus, as each member was involved in their individual activities since the group's members started enlisting for their mandatory military service in December 2022.

The Fact Music Awards is one of South Korea's prestigious music awards, known for honoring artists and K-pop idols who have succeeded in popularizing music internationally and advancing Hallyu.

BTS won three awards at the aforementioned award show as a group, and the individual members, including Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung, received recognition for their solo endeavors. As a group, BTS received awards for Most Voted Artist, Fan N Star Choice Group, and Best Music Summer.

Soon, fans took to social media to celebrate the fact that even during the group's hiatus, BTS continued to win numerous awards.

ARMYs celebrate as the group becomes the most awarded artists at the 2023 The Fact is Music Awards, despite being on hiatus (Image via X)

"Oh My God": Fans are proud of BTS being the most awarded group at the award ceremony

As the group became the most awarded group at the 2023 The Fact Music Awards, fans are busy celebrating the group's achievements despite their hiatus. Currently, three members of the group, including Jin, J-hope, and Suga, have been enlisted for their mandatory military service.

Meanwhile, Jimin is occupied with his promotional campaigns for Dior and Tiffany & Co. Kim Tae-hyung recently concluded the promotional campaign for his debut album, Layover, while Jungkook is collaborating with artists like The Kid Laroi and Central Cee after releasing his second single, 3D. The idol is also set to release his debut album, GOLDEN. Kim Namjoon recently revealed in his Weverse live that he is currently working on his solo music.

The awards won by the group members at the event are as follows:

- Best Music Summer: BTS for Take Two

- Fan N Star Most Voted Artist: BTS

- Fan N Star Choice Award: BTS

- Jimin became the first Korean soloist to be awarded the Idol Plus Popularity Award, and Kim Tae-hyung received the award for Best Music (Fall).

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN snagged the Daesang at the aforementioned awards, and other K-pop groups, including aespa, ATEEZ, ITZY, IVE, Lim Young-woong, NewJeans, Stray Kids, and others, won Artist of the Year at the Fact Music Awards 2023.

The group is reportedly set to reunite in 2025, following the completion of their military service.