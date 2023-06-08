King Javier GoFundMe: Fundraiser raises over $7000 for 9-year-old who was fatally shot in East Point 

A tragic incident occurred in East Point, Georgia, where a 9-year-old boy, King Javier, was brutally shot while playing outside his house. The mother of the boy was left shattered after the incident, which unfolded after a joyful day of swimming with the family. King Javier’s mother also claimed that his last words were, “I love you.”

The grieving mother said:

"He said, 'Mom, I am going outside for a little bit.' And then he was like, 'I love you.' And I said, 'I love you, too, babe.' He walked out the door, and I got a knock on my door not even five minutes later. King's been shot.”

Struggling to come to terms with the swift and unimaginable turn of events, King Javier’s mother expressed her disbelief. She said:

"I just never thought it would be me. You never plan for something like this.”

Describing her son as an angelic soul with a compassionate nature, Javier’s mother highlighted his love for aiding the homeless. While there have been no arrests as of now, the family and the family’s well-wishers have set up a GoFundMe for the deceased to cover the funeral expenses.

In 4 days, the fundraiser has managed to collect over $7,000, as more than 140 people donated to the cause.

While the incident remains under investigation, initial reports suggest the possibility of the shooting being accidental.

“Anyone that knew King knew that he loved everybody”: Details explored as King Javier gets shot right outside his home

As the mother of the deceased child swears to find the killer of the 9-year-old, the authorities are claiming to investigate the matter so that the reason behind the killing can be revealed. At the same time, the family is also raising money through a fundraiser for the funeral expenses of the little boy.

Through GoFundMe, the family has managed to collect a little over $7000, as 148 generous donors donated to the cause. Talking about Javier in the About section of the fundraiser, Javier’s mother’s twin sister said:

“Hi my name is Joyce, my twin sister’s 9 year old son, King Javier, was shot and tragically killed in Atlanta GA. We need to bring awareness to these senseless tragedies. Anyone that knew King knew that he loved everybody. Any donations would be greatly appreciated.”

Furthermore, the desperation of King Javier's mother to find the killer is also growing as time passes. Talking about the same, she said:

“I don’t want my son to have to die in vain. I want his name out there. I just want something out there for gun violence against children. We’re losing too many of our kids out here.”

Furthermore, as the news spread on social media, many netizens talked about the growing cases of violence against children. At the same time, many were also reminded of the recent incident that took place in Florida, where a neighbor shot a mother of four after a heated verbal spat.

Talking about the King Javier case, the authorities have not addressed the matter, and the identity of the killer continues to remain a mystery.

