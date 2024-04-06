LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae sits out of recent Music Bank episode due to health reasons

LE SSERAFIM member Eunchae did not participate in the April 5, 2024, episode of the KBS show Music Bank due to gastritis. On Saturday, the agency Source Music released an official statement via Weverse explaining her absence from the show. They noted that she had been experiencing symptoms of gastritis and that medical professionals had advised her to rest.

“Hong Eunchae received medical treatment this morning after exhibiting symptoms of gastritis. As a result, she will not be able to fulfill her role as the host of KBS2’s 'Music Bank' today, April 5, in order to take rest and recuperate as advised by medical professionals. We kindly ask for your understanding,” they wrote.

Source Music released official statement explaining LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae absence on the April 5 broadcast of KBS' Music Bank

Music Bank is a South Korean music show where multiple K-pop groups promote their latest songs and perform live for fans. The show airs every Friday at 5:15 pm Korean Standard Time on KBS2, however, Eunchae, the current MC of the program, could not participate in the filming of the April 5 episode.

In the official statement, the agency spoke about its commitment to its artists' well-being and its dedication to supporting the ANTIFRAGILE singer with medical assistance for her speedy recovery. They wrote:

"Our company places the utmost priority on the health of our artists, and we are dedicated to adjusting their schedules accordingly. We are committed to supporting HONG EUNCHAE's treatment and recovery, ensuring she can return to her fans in good health."

In her absence, rookie girl group ILLIT member Yunah joined Lee Chae-min to lead the show. The two interviewed multiple groups and congratulated NCT Dream for their chart-topping track, Smoothie.

Eunchae began her journey as an anchor of Music Bank alongside See You in My 19th Life actor Lee Chae-min on February 10, 2023. The youngest member of LE SSERAFIM has taken over many fans’ hearts with her anchoring skills and showcased an impressive synergy with actor Lee Chae-min.

The UNFORGIVEN singer also started her show Eunchae's Star Diary in collaboration with KBS in 2023, where she invites K-pop artists who perform at the Music Bank to share their experiences as idols.

In the previous episode, she celebrated the 1st anniversary of Eunchae's Star Diary with her 40th diary entry, starring BOYNEXTDOOR's Woonhak and Sungho. The first-anniversary episode was shared on the official YouTube channel of KBS Kpop on April 4.

Previously, she could not be present for the February 2, 2024, broadcast of the Music Bank show due to health reasons. According to the agency, the Smart singer showed fever symptoms, and her fellow group member Yunjin stepped in as a special MC to join Lee Chae-min.

LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae's recent activities

According to the official social media pages of LE SSERAFIM and the NBA, the Source Music girl group was named as the friends of the NBA on April 4. The National Basketball Association collaborated with the five-piece band to headline their celebrity and influencer program in Asia.

Also, the maknae made her comeback as a member of LE SSERAFIM on February 19, 2024, with their album EASY and the titular tune of the same name. The group dropped four B-side tracks called Good Bones, Swan Song, Smart, and We got so much.

To promote the album, the EASY singer appeared on the variety show Amazing Saturday with the leader of the group, Chaewon. The two enjoyed the interesting games of the show with the cast members, including SNSD's leader Taeyeon, SHINee's Key, and more.

The LE SSERAFIM maknae showed her moves on the popular song Ah-Choo by the K-pop girl group Lovelyz and garnered compliments from the hosts.