Lee Do-hyun dishes about his relationship with The Glory co-star, Lim Ji-yeon

On June 13, 2023, Lee Do-hyun gave an interview with JBTC Drama regarding his recently rolled-out K-drama, The Good Bad Mother. Among the various things he shared during his interview, he also said a few words about his relationship with his ex-co-star from The Glory, Lim Ji-yeon. The news of the two dating first surfaced online in April via Dispatch, where the actors confirmed the same but chose to keep the details of their relationship private.

As fans have been yearning to hear a few things about their relationship that has been sailing for a while now, Lee Do-hyun answers fans' prayers by talking about his partner's response to his work in The Good Bad Mother and other things that are strung with the reveal of them dating.

Lee Do-hyun talks about Lim Ji-yeon's thoughts on The Good Bad Mother

With The Good Bad Mother wrapping up last week, fans were content with the emotion-filled series. Following the same, fans were happy to see the post-release promotions kickstart as Lee Do-hyun's interview with JBTC Drama landed on the internet. There's no doubt that the actor has showcased a promising performance that places him as one of the best actors in the industry.

Therefore, the first question was about how his character, Kang-ho, is different from himself with respect to dating.

I think Kang Ho is more affectionate, considering how he wants to repay the affection given to him by Mijoo and how his aegyo–filled appearance is similar to me but is an upgraded version. I think they are similar but different, He replied.

The next question naturally had him revealing his partner, Lim Ji-yeon's reaction to the series.

I asked her to watch it, but she is so busy filming I didn’t ask her if she did watch it. I don’t want to burden her with my work. She knew when the drama finished filming and when its last episode aired, so she said, “You did well.”

Additionally, Lee Do-hyun also revealed that the two use informal speech with each other. Given that The Glory's Lim Ji-yeon is five years older than the actor, it's expected of him to address her formally in the context of Korean culture. Fans were rather happy to find that the two have found a comfortable position that allows them to freely interact with one another.

In response to another question, the actor stated that he was very worried when news of their dating spread. Given that the release of The Good Bad Mother sat around the same time, he was naturally afraid that it would negatively affect the series and affect his co-stars and other staff involved with the same.

My relationship was revealed during the filming of The Good Bad Mother, so I was even more careful. After my dating article was published, I apologized to The Good Bad Mother's production team.

Lee Do-hyun added:

I was worried that the news would negatively affect the drama, but the director, writer, and actors all understood, saying that it is normal for young people to date.I was worried that it would distract audiences, but I was happy to see that they enjoyed the drama. I felt that I wanted to become an even better actor.

With quite a handful of information regarding the recently revealed K-drama couple landing on the internet, fans are quite elated about the same, and they look forward to the actors sharing more content about their relationship.

