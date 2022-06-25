Yung or Jung?:“Left And Right” Creative Director Matthew Daniel Siskin criticized for misspelling BTS Jungkook’s name

Left and Right, the highly anticipated collaboration between BTS's Jungkook and Charlie Puth, has garnered praise from fans all over the world, but it wasn't released without its fair share of controversy. The most recent involves Matthew Daniel Siskin, also known as Gambles, the visual artist for the song's MV.

The music video for Left and Right was finally released on June 24, after months of anticipation from ARMY around the world. The chemistry between Jungkook and Charlie Puth is winning hearts, and the song's peppy and vibrant tunes have quickly made it a fan favourite. Despite this, during the hype surrounding the release, Creative Director Matthew Daniel Siskin came under attack for spelling Golden Maknae's name as Yung Kook.

Matthew Daniel Siskin changed the wrong spelling of BTS' Jungkook and re-uploaded the post

A popular creative director for several musicians, including Charlie Puth, Matthew Daniel Siskin is best known by his Instagram profile @work.pile, where he shares snippets and artistic creations of all the artists he has worked with so far.

Following the release of Left and Right, the artist, who was the art director for this collaborative project, updated his Instagram, adding a series of videos and images from the shoot. While the post's aesthetics impressed fans, people noticed a glaring mistake. The artist had apparently mispelt Jungkook's name as Yung Kook.

⁷𝚂𝚊𝚜𝚑⁵° ❼ @Sash_tea Matthew Daniel Siskin replied to an Army saying it was Jungkook who asked to spell his name as "Yung Kook"!! Matthew Daniel Siskin replied to an Army saying it was Jungkook who asked to spell his name as "Yung Kook"!! https://t.co/C06ieaJi3h

지우🐰 @Jiwooooooo7 Are you kidding me? Why did he said that jk asked him to spell his name Yung kook? I thought why would jk want it Yung kook? But i was like ok he asked for it so but now he said it's a typo. Brooo Are you kidding me? Why did he said that jk asked him to spell his name Yung kook? I thought why would jk want it Yung kook? But i was like ok he asked for it so but now he said it's a typo. Brooo https://t.co/oZo6yQAylw

Instead of the Golden Maknae's name, the post said "YUNG KOOK X CHARLIE PUTH". Several fans of both BTS and the singer quickly brought it to the artist's attention. However, Matthew Daniel Siskin very surprisingly claimed that the BTS vocalist himself had added that kind of styling.

tati⁷ ﾒ𝟶 @foryouthjjk 🤍 Jungkook asked for his name to be spelled Yung Kook Jungkook asked for his name to be spelled Yung Kook😭😭🤍 https://t.co/unt2B2EuCD

When other ARMYs asked for clarification, it turned out it was a miscommunication, and the creative director meant that Jungkook had asked for a space between Jung and Kook, and not Yung, which was clearly a typo and an oversight on the part of the creators.

Many ardent fans of the singer pointed out that the Butter singer would never ask for his name to be misspelled.

fai is tired | LEFT & RIGHT « | » @myyouwithjk no asian person would tell you to misspell their name let's start with that.. any non white person actually no asian person would tell you to misspell their name let's start with that.. any non white person actually

vini⁷💗 ⇄ ‹|› STREAM @tinywaistgoogie @myyouwithjk @MoonlovingOt7 I was so surprised and i knew smthing was up cuz why would jk say to spell him with Y like why? @myyouwithjk @MoonlovingOt7 I was so surprised and i knew smthing was up cuz why would jk say to spell him with Y like why?

Several pointed out how Jungkook had corrected the host of the British talk show The Graham Norton Show when the latter had pronounced his name as “Yungkook.”

The creative director, who also goes by Gambles, admitted shortly after that the usage of YUNG was a mistake. He went on to joke that Yung Kook is now Jungkook's new rap name, since he did not want to take down the post.

Despite the humour, the artist did take down the post, and re-uploaded a new, correct version. While Matthew turned off the comments for the post, in light of the joint outrage, he did encourage dms, and accepted criticism.

This is not the first drama that has surrounded the release of the Left and Right music video. The video was so delayed that even Charlie Puth, the creator of the song, was confused about the actual release date and time.

Charlie Puth @charlieputh …… (we just hit a million streams by the way on Spotify) …… (we just hit a million streams by the way on Spotify) https://t.co/E08ndGrFYr

Charlie Puth @charlieputh Just so everyone knows I don’t know where the video is either Just so everyone knows I don’t know where the video is either https://t.co/JCCX6TMol2

It is no surprise, then, that it was amidst this chaos that Matthew Daniel Siskin made the grievous misspelling error. Most fans, though, while upset at the misspelling of Jungkook's name, were impressed with the creative director's openness to accepting his mistakes and correcting them almost immediately.

Funnily, he is not the only one to misspell the BTS member's name. The official Spotify playlist “Pop Rising” identified the singers in its cover image as “Charlie Puth, Jung Koog", instead of Jungkook.

In all this confusion, however, ARMY members earned a lot of praise from Matthew. The talented artist expressed his admiration for the beautiful fanart and fan edits made by many BTS fans. He even stated that he was open to hiring a few of them for his own company!

