"Like Jeffrey Dahmer opening a steakhouse": Internet erupts as Casey Anthony's decision to join TikTok sparks online uproar

Casey Anthony, the mother accused of her two-year-old daughter Caylee Anthony's murder in 2008, has decided to join TikTok. The now 38-year-old has consistently denied harming her daughter throughout the investigation and the trial from 2008 to 2011. She was ultimately acquitted of her daughter's murder after serving 12 days in prison.

Casey Anthony took to the social media platform on Saturday, March 1, 2025, to announce her decision to join the platform. She said that she aimed to help others with similar legal troubles as per her experience. However, Casey's decision did not bode well as netizens critiqued her online.

Netizens took to X to criticize Casey, with one person even stating that her delusion was "Michelin star level."

Other X users stated that they didn't want to be "reintroduced" to her as they remembered her from the trial and the case against her.

"We don't want to get reintroduced to you. We remember you just fine. You belong in prison", said an X user.

"When you say “I’ve been in the legal field…” you mean because you k*lled your daughter and know the ins and outs?", wrote another.

"She thinks because she walked free from murdering her own child that people would want to take her legal advice", one more chimed in.

People who did not believe Casey was innocent and still held her as a culprit in her daughter Caylee's 2008 murder said that she belonged in prison. Some advised Casey not to make videos, given her legal history, and that she should keep a low profile.

"Rebrand? No. You are lucky not to be behind bars for the rest of your life. Go live a quiet life somewhere", commented one.

"I don't understand why she doesn't just stay in hiding. She triggers EVERYONE", one person resonated.

Casey Anthony says she has been in the legal field since 2011

Casey Anthony started her TikTok video by stating it was the "first of probably many recordings" before claiming to be a "legal advocate" and a "researcher." She added that she had been "in the legal field since 2011."

"I've been in the legal field since 2011 and in this capacity, I feel that it's necessary if I'm going to continue to operate appropriately as a legal advocate that I start to advocate for myself, and also advocate for my daughter," Casey said.

Casey Anthony added that she was doing it for herself but in her professional capacity before claiming that she wanted to give people a voice through her videos. She further stated that she wanted to help people with the necessary tools and resources. She asked viewers to join her Substack account, where she would answer questions limited to legal matters.

Casey Anthony said she took the initiative after some people close to her were "targeted and attacked recently." She continued to call herself a "proponent for [our] LGBTQ community, [our] legal community, and women's rights."

"As a proponent for the LGBTQ community, for our legal community, women’s rights, I feel that it’s important that I use this platform that was thrust upon me and now look at as a blessing as opposed to the curse that it has been since 2008," Anthony said.

Casey's video reportedly gained over 1.2 million views on TikTok.

Casey Anthony blamed her father, George for Caylee Anthony's death

Casey's two-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony, was reported missing by Casey's mother in July 2008. The child's almost decomposed body was discovered six months later in December in a wooded area.

Casey faced charges of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, aggravated child abuse, first-degree murder, and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Prosecutors in her case argued that Caylee was holding Casey, a then 22-year-old single mother, from living her life in a carefree manner. They implied it might have been the reason Casey had allegedly taken her daughter's life.

However, Casey alleged that Caylee accidentally drowned in her parents' swimming pool, adding that her father, George came up with the plan to dump the body in a state of panic.

In July 2011, the murder charges against Casey Anthony were dropped, but she was convicted of providing false information to the police. She served 12 days in prison before being released.

