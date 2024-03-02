"Like watching James Charles subscriber count drop": Wilbur Soot loses over 150,000 subscribers in aftermath of Shelby Shubble scandal

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of physical abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

Streamer and musician Wilbur Soot is facing the internet’s wrath after his ex-girlfriend and fellow social media personality Shelby Grace (also known as Shubble) accused him of physical abuse. Although the former took to X to apologize for his actions, many continued to blast him online. Subsequently, the singer has lost a portion of his fan following.

For the uninitiated, Shelby Grace revealed in her February 24 livestream that an ex-boyfriend of hers, who has since been identified as Wilbur Soot, repeatedly bit her and left her bruised. Although the former did not name the latter, followers were rightfully convinced that she was speaking about Soot as he had previous instances of “biting,” which were confirmed by other streamers.

After Grace shared her troubles on social media, Soot released a debatable apology in which he claimed to have sought therapy and made great strides as a person since his relationship with Grace ended.

In response to the same, Grace took to X to release a statement of her own, in which she seemingly did not accept the musician’s apology.

Now, many have noted that Wilbur Soot’s popularity online has drastically fallen. One netizen even compared him to controversial YouTuber James Charles, who was seemingly “cancelled” from the internet in 2023 after facing grooming allegations.

Wilbur Soot’s online popularity decreases after Shelby Grace’s allegations

According to Social Blade, an analytics website that popularly tracks one’s YouTube channel statistics among other social media pages, Wilbur Soot’s subscriber rate is steadily dropping at the moment.

The website revealed that the Twitch streamer, who also has a YouTube channel, had lost 150,000 subscribers in the last 30 days. As per Social Blade statistics, Soot’s subscriber rate has dropped from 6.24 million to 6.09 million at the time of writing this article.

Ever since Soot faced physical abuse allegations, he has been losing 5,000 subscribers daily. On a weekly basis, he reportedly lost 35,000 subscribers.

On the day Grace shared her allegations online, Soot lost 10,000 subscribers. On February 27, the day he took to X to apologize for his actions, he lost 40,000 subscribers that day alone.

What did Shelby Grace say about Wilbur Soot’s apology?

On March 1, Grace released a statement in which she thanked her followers for supporting her. Addressing Soot’s apology, she stated that she found it “so self-centered.” She stated on X:

“It [ Soot’s apology] seems to purposely misconstrue the issue I very clearly laid out. My issue was not with being bit. It was with being HURT… I believe I am referred to as “ex-girlfriend” so if you don’t know who he’s talking about, you might not find out what he did. This is not how you take accountability.”

Shelby Grace also accused Soot of not taking her pleas to stop biting her seriously. She added:

“I felt lost for so long, truly losing myself in this relationship. I abandoned my personal morals, neglected friends and lied for this person. With every time I spoke up being ignored, I shrank. I lost my fight.”

Apart from revealing that she was struggling with “memory problems and extreme anxiety,” Grace encouraged abuse victims to remain strong and brave.