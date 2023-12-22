“Making sure y’all buy this book”: Fans go gaga over BTS Namjoon's shirtless picture from the 'BEYOND THE STAGE' Photobook

BTS frontman Kim Namjoon made headlines on social media as his shirtless images from the septet's documentary photobook hit X and went viral online. BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET photobook was released on December 22, 2023, and the same day, several images of the BTS leader from the photobook were posted on social media platforms. Fans went into an online frenzy over seeing Namjoon's photos.

Fans were quick to retweet and repost the images of the BTS leader and flood social media, stating how it used to be a dream for the ARMYs to come across a shirtless image of Namjoon just a year ago.

HYBE Labels (previously BigHit Entertainment) released BTS' documentary photobook titled BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET on December 22, 2023. The pre-orders for the same began on December 15 and were wrapped up by December 21. The photobook is a 612-page booklet that contains images of the seven band members from the last 10 years of their careers, including a calendar.

"Back in my days we used to dream about shirtless Namjoon": BTS fandom jokes about finding shirtless pictures of RM

This is not the first time Namjoon has sent his fandom into a whirlpool of emotions in 2023. On September 18, 2023, around 05:21 KST, BTS leader RM posted a shirtless, black-and-white video for the fans on Weverse. He could be seen exercising barechested at the gym in the video. He was spotted exercising his back muscles by performing pull-ups.

The person filming this view could be heard encouraging him to do one more repetition of the exercise in question. Later, RM shared a picture of herself in a white t-shirt with the message, "taking over the baton from Taehyungie."

The 600-page documentary photobook portrays BTS members' experiences since the group's humble beginnings. It documents their exorbitant daily routines as well as behind-the-scenes pictures from photo sessions, onstage shows, and other events. To further convey the emotions and perspectives of the K-pop idols, it also includes fragments from interviews.

The photobook allows the ARMY to retrace the group's adventure, so it might be a poignant present. It serves as a constant reminder that their heroes are with them as they serve their nation.

Hence, amidst being heartbroken after sending off the septet on a new journey as soldiers for the Republic of Korea Armed Forces, coming across shirtless pictures of Namjoon and other BTS members was the last thing on the fans' bingo cards.

Fans flocked to X (previously Twitter) to share their incredibly amusing responses after RM's latest shirtless pictures from the photobook were dropped on social media. Memes and humorous tweaks were made by fans on the subject.

The documentary photobook titled BEYOND THE STAGE: THE DAY WE MEET is a photographic rendition of the septet's docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, which released its first two episodes on December 20, 2023, on Disney Plus. The band also released a book, Beyond the Story: 10 Year Record of BTS, chronicling the septet's journey from rags to riches.

Meanwhile, leading South Korean home furnishings business Iloom has teamed up with BTS' Kim Namjoon, better known by his on-stage name RM, as their ambassador. Recently, Iloom has taken part in a number of projects to target various client segments. With BTS RM as the company's face, the business is presently reaping extra benefits, which has resulted in a 500% increase in sales.

BTS members RM, V, Jimin, Jungkook, and Suga will reportedly complete their military services by mid-2025. BTS member Jin is slated to comeback by June 2024, followed by J-Hope's return from the military by October 2024.