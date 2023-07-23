"MAN GOT PLAYED AGAIN": Fans react as SEVENTEEN members pull off hilarious prank on Mingyu during their FOLLOW TO SEOUL concert 

On July 22, SEVENTEEN's ongoing concert FOLLOW TO SEOUL saw a hilarious prank being successfully played on member Kim Mingyu by other members of the group. The prank was apparently initiated by the second oldest member of the group, Jeonghan. The members were also responsible for creating a group chat, excluding only Mingyu.

This prank led to a hilarious outburst of laughter among K-pop fans worldwide, especially those who witnessed it live. Several CARATs took to their social media to express their delight for the same, with one fan aptly noting how the idol "got played again."

Kim Mingyu becomes the victim of his group's hilarious prank

The thirteen member K-pop group SEVENTEEN has always been known as chaotic, mischievous, and entertaining. Apart from their music, their high-spirited and jolly personalities as well as their close bond set them apart from other groups, something that is especially evidently clear on their own variety show GOING SEVENTEEN.

More recently, on the second day of the ongoing tour, a hilarious incident tickled the group’s fans around the globe. This incident involved all the twelve members of SEVENTEEN pranking their member Mingyu during a dance performance.

This incident occurred when the group was performing their hit song, Left And Right, and all the twelve members, except Mingyu, performed the original choreography. This came as a surprise for the latter, because during the pre-concert briefing, all the members, including MIngyu, had agreed to do the altered choreography during the last part of the dance.

However, all the members stuck to the original choreography while Mingyu was the only one who jumped during the last step, seemingly embarrassing himself in front of a huge audience.

All the members thoroughly enjoyed this prank and turned to watch the victim as soon as the song stopped to see if the prank was successful, which caused a wave of laughter among everyone who watched it.

After the performance, member Vernon told the audience that it was Jeonghan’s plan, who had created a separate group chat for this purpose a day before the concert. Hoshi added that the prank's success was a matter of concern. This was because the members had no time to discuss the plan right before the concert, as Mingyu was constantly present. But luckily, every member remembered and were glad that it went as planned.

This was not the first time that all the members had tricked Mingyu. A similar incident occurred two years ago in 2021 at the Golden Disc Awards. Fans were extremely excited to watch the prank come to life once again and couldn’t hold back their happiness. Many of them took to Twitter to react to this happy incident.

Seungkwan attends SEVENTEEN's concert

FOLLOW TO SEOUL is SEVENTEEN's concert series that began in Seoul on July 21, 2023, and continued for two days. This concert tour was enjoyed by fans on-sight as well as through online streaming platforms. The venue for these two days was the Gocheok dome, Seoul. This tour that has commenced in Seoul will conclude in Japan in December.

Another delghtful incident that took place during the Seoul concert was member Boo Seungkwan attending the group’s concert. Seungkwan, who has been on an indefinite hiatus due to health reasons made sure to support the group from the stands if not on the stage.

His presence was well-acknowledged and appreciated by his groupmates as a few of them announced about his presence at the venue. They constantly reminded the audience as well as Seungkwan that they cherish him no matter what, which stole fans’ hearts even more.