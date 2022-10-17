Married to Medicine Season 9 Finale: Why do fans feel Quad is "jealous" of Toya? 

Married to Medicine aired the season finale of its ninth installment on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode documented the cast members as they hashed out their differences and navigated professional relationships for one last time this year, leading to a significant amount of drama throughout the course of the episode.

In the finale episode of Married to Medicine, Quad got into a heated argument with Toya over their impending issues throughout the season. The two have been at odds ever since Quad's Christmas party, where a rumor spread that Toya was cheating on her husband.

Fans, however, felt that Quad's anger towards Toya was unjustified and that she was jealous of the latter. One tweeted:

Rozayy✨ @AmberRozayy_ It’s giving quad is jealous. That’s all I can think of bc why is she always picking a fight with toya? #Married2Med It’s giving quad is jealous. That’s all I can think of bc why is she always picking a fight with toya? #Married2Med

Toya confronts Quad in the Married to Medicine finale episode

The final episode of Married to Medicine saw the ladies spend their time at the resuscitation retreat organized by Jackie and Simone. The retreat was planned in an effort to resolve any differences, misunderstandings and arguments that the women would have had over the course of the season.

While most of it was resolved with Toya making amends with Anila and Audra, the arguments between two duos - Contessa and Heavenly, as well as Toya and Audra - led to a heated fight.

Toya wanted to address the cheating allegations towards her with Quad. At the latter's Christmas party, a rumor was supposedly spread by Anila and her friend Zaina that Toya was sleeping with a man in the neighborhood, cheating on her husband Eugene. This led to Toya being furious over the situation.

In the previous episode of Married to Medicine, as Toya and Anila squashed their differences, the latter revealed that it was Quad who had invited Zaina over, and not her. In the season finale, Quad agreed to speak about the rumor but maintained that it didn't originate from her. In a confessional, she said:

"Toya thought that I started the rumor because everyboy is runnin' scared, and they really don't wanna own up to who really started the rumor. Miss Quad is gonna say what it really is. I think Anila doesn't want to say Anila."

After stating that it was, in fact, Anila who had started the rumor and not her, she was furious at her own rumors being spread about her allegedly sleeping with a contractor. Quad confessed that "she was sick of her name being dragged through the mud." However, Toya deemed the former to be a liar.

In a confessional on Married to Medicine, Toya said:

"There has never been a time when Quad has not attacked my marriage. Oh, "Toya's driving drunk, they can't afford their house.." My husband...oh "he wears a skirt.." She's very much into herself. She doesn't care about how she hurts other people."

Toya further called Quad out for attacking people's marriages and being jealous of her. Quad was furious over the allegations and addressed her concerns with the ladies in the other room for a significant amount of time.

Fans call out Quad for her behavior towards Toya on Married to Medicine

Fans sided with Toya and agreed that Quad was jealous of her. Check out what they have to say.

💫Checkmate💫 @_TiaNoTamera #married2med #marriedtomedicine Quad has ALWAYS been jealous of Toya. Not only here, I think she’s mad at anyone who is married whether happily or not. #MarriedToMed #married2med icine Quad has ALWAYS been jealous of Toya. Not only here, I think she’s mad at anyone who is married whether happily or not. #MarriedToMed #married2med #marriedtomedicine #married2medicine https://t.co/9FM92idpzR

718Shine🌟✨💫 @EssonSuga I notice Quad didn't confront Anila about what @toyabushharris confronted about. 🤔 Yeah @AbsolutelyQuad Quad your still reckless fake & jealous #married2med I notice Quad didn't confront Anila about what @toyabushharris confronted about. 🤔 Yeah @AbsolutelyQuad Quad your still reckless fake & jealous #married2med

Jaz @Adore_Jazzy Quad want toya to be jealous of her so bad #Married2Med Quad want toya to be jealous of her so bad #Married2Med

Jacqualine Ojutalayo 🇺🇸🇳🇬 @JackieOLoveMe Quad is a mess. I think she is jealous of Toya.....the hate she has for Toya is unhealthy #married2med Quad is a mess. I think she is jealous of Toya.....the hate she has for Toya is unhealthy #married2med

Cherryhill @Cherryh89915690 Quad is so jealous of Toya. It’s sad #Married2Med Quad is so jealous of Toya. It’s sad #Married2Med

Black Girls Code @BlackGirlsCode5 Quad makes some of the most reckless statements about Toya's marriage. Is Quad lonely and jealous 🤔 #Married2Med Quad makes some of the most reckless statements about Toya's marriage. Is Quad lonely and jealous 🤔#Married2Med

Season 9 of Married to Medicine has finally come to an end. The upcoming weeks are set to see a dramatic three-part reunion unfolding as the cast members gather with Andy Cohen to reflect on the season and address leftover concerns. Viewers have been promised a lot of drama before and during the taping of the event, so they will have to tune in and see what's in store for them.

Keep watching this space for more details about the Bravo series.

