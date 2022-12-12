"Mind your business": Fans slam Ray Huger for asking Chris Bassett to apologize to Gizelle Bryant on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured the cast members getting back to regular activities after making their return from a dramatic Miami trip that caused a significant amount of chaos between the ladies. While some tried to resolve their differences, others were involved in gossip about fellow castmates, keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Candiace and her husband Chris hosted a backyard party to celebrate her dual degree. Although most of the members attended the party, Gizelle was nowhere to be seen. While talking about the issue, Karen's husband Ray asked Chris to apologize to Gizelle for making her uncomfortable, and put the issue to rest once and for all.

Fans took to social media to slam Ray for asking Chris to apologize when the latter hadn't done anything wrong. One tweeted:

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode, titled, Cleaning Up the Mess, read:

"The ladies return to Potomac and get back to business; Gizelle and Robyn prepare for their "Reasonably Shady" live show; Karen prepares for a live experience of her own; Ashley gets emotional about her separation with Michael; Gizelle hosts a party."

Ray asks Chris to apologize to Gizelle on RHOP

On this week's episode of RHOP, the cast members reeled from their dramatic Miami trip, where a lot of friendships were put in jeopardy due to multiple confrontations and altercations. The ladies decided to work out their issues after returning, which was prevalent throughout the episode.

Candiace and her husband Chris decided to throw their friends their very first backyard party to celebrate the former's educational milestone. The RHOP star revealed that she had earned her MBA degree from Howard University and wanted to celebrate the same with her close friends and family.

While speaking of the same, she confessed to wanting to make amends with fellow housewives Robyn and Karen. She got into a heated argument with Robyn after the latter played her Instagram video, where she was seen slamming all the ladies, in public. The duo soon met up at a cafe and made amends. At the party, Candiace also resolved her issues with Karen and apologized to the Grand Dame for spreading unnecessary rumors about her.

By the end of the RHOP episode, Ray noticed that Gizelle wasn't present and went to Chris with the information. Gizelle had previously accused Candiace's husband of flirting with her during the Season 6 reunion filming. She confessed to feeling uncomfortable with him having in talk to her in her room about issues that transpired in the previous season.

Gizelle has received a lot of criticism from Candiace and fans for her accusations. On this week's episode, Ray asked Chris to apologize to Gizelle for making her feel uncomfortable so that they could put the issue at rest. Chris, however, refused to apologize to anyone as he was aware of what transpired and that he wasn't in the wrong.

In a confessional, when a producer asked Chris why he wouldn't apologize, he said:

"I still feel like I'm admitting to something I did wrong, and I stand by the fact that I did absolutely nothing wrong."

Fans slam Ray for his conversation with Chris on RHOP

Fans slammed Ray for asking Chris to apologize when he didn't do anything wrong. Check out what they have to say.

alizé @alizetheceo #RHOP



Ray: Why don’t you just apologize to Giselle?



Chris: Ray: Why don’t you just apologize to Giselle?Chris: #RHOP Ray: Why don’t you just apologize to Giselle? Chris: https://t.co/43a8ETkLfv

muva.✨ @kayyvella Now Ray…why would Gizelle be at Candiace party knowing that she’s accusing her husband of being inappropriate? #RHOP Now Ray…why would Gizelle be at Candiace party knowing that she’s accusing her husband of being inappropriate? #RHOP https://t.co/U6vHwqyGvl

This is why I Rock! @ItsKingsWorld Somebody give Ray his meds and a meal and turn on Gunsmoke or Let’s make a Deal! Cuz it’s time for Pa Pa to go to bed! #RHOP lol Somebody give Ray his meds and a meal and turn on Gunsmoke or Let’s make a Deal! Cuz it’s time for Pa Pa to go to bed! #RHOP lol https://t.co/XizVGixaAe

ECh123 @ch123_e #RHOP

Ray why the hell does Chris need to apologize to Gizzy? Gizzy is full of crap! Ray why the hell does Chris need to apologize to Gizzy? Gizzy is full of crap! #RHOPRay why the hell does Chris need to apologize to Gizzy? Gizzy is full of crap!

Cindy Sainvilien🇭🇹 @cindoodooch_ Chris said let me remove myself before I cussed poor Ray out. He just wants to move to Florida chilee. Stay out of it Ray #RHOP Chris said let me remove myself before I cussed poor Ray out. He just wants to move to Florida chilee. Stay out of it Ray #RHOP

ταγ.💋 @yesimtayy Ray gaslighting Chris in his house at his wife’s celebration was distasteful. period. #RHOP Ray gaslighting Chris in his house at his wife’s celebration was distasteful. period. #RHOP

BSmith @BranMSmith Chris should’ve told Ray mind yo darn business…🤨 #RHOP Chris should’ve told Ray mind yo darn business…🤨 #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit series has been extremely popular amongst viewers. Cast members include Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Jacqueline Blake.

Tune in to an all-new episode of RHOP next Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

