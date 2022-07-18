MONSTA X fans criticize pilates instructor for making “Lovestagram” post about leader Shownu

Recently, MONSTA X’s fans criticized a Pilates instructor for making “Lovestagram” jokes about MONSTA X leader Shownu, leaving the K-pop idol's fans upset.

The Pilates instructor took to Instagram to upload a photo with MONSTA X’s Shownu. She wrote:

"Taking a pic like it's #Lovestagram with a celebrity. Not just any celebrity but an idol. Not just any idol but Shownu."

MONSTA X’s fandom, MONBEBEs, was naturally upset that the Pilates instructor was insinuating a romantic relationship with leader Shownu and immediately called her out for her “attention seeking” behavior.

The Pilates instructor immediately deleted the picture and issued a clarification, but the damage was already done.

For those unversed, “Lovestagram” is Instagram for “lovers” and two people in a relationship who may or may not like to share their private moments with the world. The idea was first developed by Instagram co-founder Mike Krieger’s girlfriend.

MONSTA X fans claim that the Pilates instructor has made similar dating jokes about member Shownu in the past

The Pilates instructor immediately deleted the picture and issued an apology to MONSTA X fans, explaining that she was just excited and overwhelmed to click a selca with a celebrity that too MONSTA X’s Shownu:

“I am writing out of shock and bewilderment as my number of followers suddenly skyrocketed. I am a pilates instructor who helps Shownu's mother with her workouts. Yesterday, Shownu-nim brought his mother to the exercise center and took a photo with me. Because it was my first time seeing a celebrity up close in person, I felt amazed and wanted to boast, so I uploaded the photo. If the fans felt discomfort, I apologize TT."

However, fans weren’t buying her excuses, claiming this isn’t the first time the Pilates instructor has tried to insinuate a romantic relationship with Shownu and has been a repeat offender.

MONBEBEs claimed that the same Pilates instructor had made similar jokes in the past and cited some incidents as examples.

The instructor once received a gift from Shownu’s mother, whom she trains in Pilates, and jokingly claimed that perhaps Shownu’s mother has an eye on her as a potential future daughter-in-law.

She further added that she plans to wear a Hanbok (traditional Korean wear) and cook Korean food on Lunar New Year (an auspicious festival for the Koreans).

She also received Shownu’s autograph as a present and shared a picture alongside the caption:

“The high tension right before clocking out the day before the holidays begin (feat. MONSTA X's Shownu.) I don't know when I'm going to delete this kekekekeke. I'll be over soon for the Lunar New Year holiday to cook mother~"

MONBEBEs are upset and angry with the fact that leader Shownu’s name is being thrown around casually when he is not present at the moment to issue clarifications on his part.

Leader Shownu has been serving in the military for the past year as a public service officer.

Fans are also angry that she mispronounced the group’s name and is seeking unnecessary attention in the member’s absence.

MONSTA X contract renewal status: Leader Shownu, Kihyun, and Hyungwon renew their exclusive contracts with Starship Entertainment

On May 9 this year, Starship Entertainment shared a statement regarding the status of the group's contracts.

It was revealed that Shownu, Kihyun, and Hyungwon have already renewed their exclusive contracts with Starship Entertainment and will continue to provide the members generous support based on mutual trust between them.

As for the other three members - Minhyuk, Joohoney, and I.M - Starship Entertainment revealed they are trying their best to achieve the best possible direction for the group and all its members.

MONBEBEs are also hopeful that all six members will renew their contracts and that they will get to see more of the group's music and promotions in the near future.

Shownu is currently serving his mandatory military service as a public service worker after undergoing basic training for three weeks.

This is due to his medical background, which includes surgery for retinal detachment in his left eye and a dislocated shoulder. He will be discharged from his military duty sometime next year.

