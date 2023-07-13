"Must have learned nothing from the Bud Light/Target experience": New Maybelline ad comes under fire amid fresh boycott calls

New York-based makeup brand Maybelline has come under fire recently once again for reportedly partnering with a queer person. On Thursday, July 13, YouTuber Lauren Chen shared a video of a person with a beard, promoting the makeup brand’s latest offering -- Super Stay Vinyl Ink Longwear No-Budge Liquid Lipcolor.

In the caption, Chen addressed the video as a "disturbing make-up ad." Other conservatives quickly reshared the video, slamming the cosmetics company for featuring another member of the LGBTQ+ community after it already faced a backlash in April for collaborating with trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Paul Golding @GoldingBF This is a new ad for Maybelline.

They must have learned nothing from the Bud Light/Target experience. This is a new ad for Maybelline. They must have learned nothing from the Bud Light/Target experience. https://t.co/bcFAulqcWl

Paul Golding, British political leader of the far-right fascist political party Britain First, also reposted the video shared by Lauren Chen and wrote that Maybelline probably has "learned nothing from the Bud Light or Target’s experience."

Bud Light and Target's reference cropped up due to the recent mass backlash faced by them for some identical reasons. The beer brewer was the first company that the conservatives targeted for their boycott after it partnered with Dylan Mulvaney in early April 2023.

Since then, the group has been going against every company or corporation that advocates for the LGBTQ+ community or has had Pride campaigns to show their support to the community. Popular retailer Target also faced boycott calls for introducing its line of Summer Pride collection.

"Damn how beauty standards have fallen": Netizens slam Maybelline for featuring a queer person in a promotional video

The identity of the queer person featured in the make-up brand's promotional video is currently unknown. However, conservatives did not seem to have the need to know their name to bash them.

Notorious conservative social media handle Libs of TikTok also shared the video on Twitter and asked netizens to drop their thoughts. Many netizens flocked to the comment section to express their distaste for the makeup brand and said that they would not be buying Maybelline's products:

Trixi Qui @chicatrixy @libsoftiktok @Maybelline Damn how beauty standards have fallen. I used to buy Maybelline back when Christy Turlington was on their ads and now look at this thing! @libsoftiktok @Maybelline Damn how beauty standards have fallen. I used to buy Maybelline back when Christy Turlington was on their ads and now look at this thing!

TasiaB @cmnsenselady @libsoftiktok @Maybelline Not sure what they are trying to sell but I am not buyin it. So over this crap. Any brand doing this now just screams desperation and I am not going to play into that. @libsoftiktok @Maybelline Not sure what they are trying to sell but I am not buyin it. So over this crap. Any brand doing this now just screams desperation and I am not going to play into that.

spicegirl @spicegirl_eth @libsoftiktok @Maybelline i do not want men selling women’s makeup thx @libsoftiktok @Maybelline i do not want men selling women’s makeup thx

Mike Baldwin @mikebaldwin @libsoftiktok @Maybelline I’m sure there will be a boycott and I’d love to participate but I’m a full on dude so I don’t buy makeup. @libsoftiktok @Maybelline I’m sure there will be a boycott and I’d love to participate but I’m a full on dude so I don’t buy makeup.

Previous backlash faced by Maybelline explained, in brief

Back in April 2023, Dylan Mulvaney posted a video where she was doing her makeup using products from Maybelline while celebrating her reaching the milestone of 365 days of identifying as a woman.

While Mulvaney uploaded the video promoting the makeup brand a month prior to her partnership with Bud Light, conservatives dug up the post amidst the latter's backlash and called to boycott the cosmetics brand as well.

AlphaFox @Alphafox78 The mockery of women continues. Maybelline is sponsoring Dylan now, you know what to do #BoycottMaybelline The mockery of women continues. Maybelline is sponsoring Dylan now, you know what to do #BoycottMaybelline https://t.co/UvFfwysrDV

Dylan Mulvaney’s sponsored social media promotions with a number of brands sparked a broadening anti-transgender wave in the United States. Conservatives targeted Nike, Jack Daniels, Target, Chick-Fil-A, Miller Lite, Disney, Ford, and a few more companies for apparently being "woke" and supporting "woke" notions.

Some of these companies were met with financial loss due to the mass boycotts. However, it does not seem that corporations will be entirely backing away from launching their Pride campaigns or showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

KUBOTABEAR @kubotabear Continue to boycott Target ! Continue to boycott Target ! https://t.co/56u1o438i6

Despite the conservatives' "go woke, go broke" catchphrase used against every company showing off their support for queer people, these brands are bouncing back in the market space.

